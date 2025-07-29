Senior cop: Drone threats challenge law enforcement

In a candid conversation, a senior police officer has raised concerns about what he called the growing challenges law enforcement faces in tackling illegal and unregulated drone activity.

This comes on the heels of remarks made by Attorney General John Jeremie in Parliament on July 28, who said drones were recently used in attempts to infiltrate two army bases housing high-profile gang leaders.

Jeremie revealed drones are increasingly being used as a tool to smuggle contraband into prisons.

"As I mention drones, I have been cleared to say the location that (these) problematic inmates, those locations they were removed to, were very recently also infiltrated by two drones. That is what I have been permitted to say on that.

"The defence force, which has custody of those areas, have dealt with that situation."

On July 29, the senior police officer, speaking under strict anonymity, compared the illicit drone trade to the smuggling of illegal firearms.

“It’s the same problem,” the officer said via phone. “Because of their small size and advanced capabilities, drones are incredibly difficult to regulate. Conducting surveillance or anti-drone operations requires highly sophisticated and very expensive technology.”

He admitted current law enforcement resources are inadequate for monitoring drone activity.

“We simply don’t have the systems in place,” he said, describing the situation as deeply challenging.

“People sometimes complain about drones flying over their backyards, but by the time the police arrive, the drone is long gone,” he said.

The officer also warned about the growing threat of weaponised drones, calling it the most pressing danger.

“Criminals can attach explosive devices to a drone and fly it over a target. That’s the threat we’re facing now.”

He stressed the urgent need for regulatory measures, including mandatory transponders that would allow authorities to track drones in real time.

“It’s a very complex issue. My officers are dealing with this every day with limited tools,” he said.

Former prime minister for 43 days Stuart Young weighed in on the issue during an opposition press briefing held on July 9 at Carlos Street in Port of Spain. He was joined by Opposition Leader Penelope Beckles, San Fernando East MP Brian Manning, and Senator Faris Al-Rawi SC.

Young acknowledged the evolving security challenges in the prison system, particularly the increasing use of drones and other unconventional methods to smuggle contraband.

“Prisons around the world are facing similar issues,” he said. “I’ve seen videos from right here in Port of Spain, where people are seen throwing items over prison walls. That’s one of the difficulties in trying to keep a prison sterile.”

Young said while the previous PNM government had provided policy direction and resources to combat these threats, the day-to-day operations and physical control of prisons remain the responsibility of the prison service.

“Yes, resources were always given, and assistance provided. But the emergence of technologies like drones has significantly changed the security landscape,” he added.

Trinidad and Tobago’s legal framework for drone regulation falls under the Civil Aviation Act 11 of 2001, amended by Act No 22 of 2022, which grants the Civil Aviation Authority (TTCAA) the authority to oversee all aspects of aviation, including unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

Under Regulation 4, no individual may operate a drone without a Certificate of Registration from the TTCAA, unless under clearly defined exemptions. Regulations 5 to 7 detail the registration process, including required documents, fees, and eligibility.

Operational restrictions are also clearly laid out. Section 34 of the UAS Regulations limits Category 1 drones (under 750 grams) to a maximum altitude of 30 meters (100 feet) and prohibits flights within two kilometres of any airport or one kilometre from a helipad or restricted area. Categories 2 through 5 may fly up to 120 meters (400 feet) and must stay at least five kilometres from airport boundaries.

Section 28 of the Civil Aviation Regulations forbids operating a drone in any manner that poses a risk to aircraft, people or property. Violations intended to cause disruption or harm are addressed under Section 49, which imposes penalties of up to $350,000 and five years’ imprisonment.