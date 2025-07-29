San Fernando City Corporation camp launched

San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE San Fernando City Corporation has launched its first summer children's camp, which the mayor hopes will help create well-rounded youths.

The three-week "City Stars" camp for children aged seven to 16 from San Fernando and environs will be hosted at the recently refurbished Skinner Park.

San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris recalled the Skinner Park League, which was born out of a similar summer camp.

He said it created a lifelong bond between those who participated and hopes the same could be done with the City Stars camp.

"What we're trying to do is recreate what it is that was done in the past, as I stated earlier. I think that TT has all of the ingredients to be a cohesive, successful country – especially when it has to do with taking care of the young people.

"I think we've veered off of what it is, the scouting for talent, teen talent and 12 and under and things like that, so we're just going back to basics here in San Fernando and giving back to the young people in a meaningful way."

The camp is being supported by SporTT, the Machel Cedenio Foundation, the Scout Association of TT and a host of sporting coaches. But the children will not only be running after a ball, as the mayor said, they will also be taught to play the steel pan, fine dining etiquette and ballroom dancing.

He said the inclusion of ballroom dancing was based on a vision of his godfather, former prime minister Patrick Manning, to have it reintroduced into the curriculum.

He said the ballroom dancing was included because of his love for dancing.

"In most settings like this, our leaders should advocate for this type of thing. We need to think outside of the box in engaging our young people."

Esther Mc Clashie, 74, of Pleasantville, was at the camp with her grandchildren Kelsey, ten-years old, and Kai, nine-years old, because she believed it would help mould them into well-rounded children through socialisation and teach discipline.

"These children, if they don't get involved, they either in the Kindle or the TV and to me, that doesn't get them far."

Also there from Pleasantville was Evelyn Blackman, 65, with her grandson Elijah, nine-years old.

She said her grandson loved playing sports, so it was a perfect opportunity for him to hone his skills.