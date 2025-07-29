Sack coach Sammy now

THE EDITOR: What else should we do? The captaincy shake-up has come back to haunt West Indies cricket coach Daren Sammy and Cricket West Indies president Dr Kishore Shallow. Shallow isn't playing on the field, his resignation won't help.

The T20I whitewash is unforgivable. We were the third best ranked team in the world when Rovman Powell was removed as captain, now we are sixth. What has changed between then and now? It's the captaincy.

Shai Hope is our best whiteball batter, but that does not make him a great captain. Besides, he is opening the batting, wicketkeeping and setting the field. The guy only has two hands, it's too much for him. He won't back down from the challenge, but the guy isn't a robot.

Are any of the players listening to Ravi Rampaul? I agree with him: go for the yorker while the ball is new or during the powerplay.

What is team analyst Avenesh Seeteram watching on those fancy computers? In the third T20I, by the 13th over the run rate was ten an over, so apparently they said let's give Tim David "crab and dumplings" in the slot on the off-stump. And when he got to 50, they said let's give him some more. He seemed to love it.

Sammy of all people would have told Dwayne Bravo during his time captaining the WI to bowl full and wide, set fine leg very straight; he'd rather concede a wide than a six. Get out of the over at a run a ball at least. A batting friendly track? Fine, bowl the slower ball, once they connect at full pace, it will travel on a smaller ground.

For God's sake, Sammy is running down the stairs with instructions every minute to the players on the boundary. He still thinks he is the captain, that's probably why he didn't want Powell at the helm, because he can't control him.

I suspect Sammy is micromanaging the team, hovering over every session and every over. We've got to sack him, "the captain." The excuse can't be "Australia is a great team." Sammy needs to stop living in the past and let the team breathe.

