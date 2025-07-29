Reflection of membership confidence

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: I extend heartfelt congratulations to Kamla Persad-Bissessar on her re-election unopposed as political leader of the United National Congress (UNC). Her continued leadership of the party marks yet another significant milestone in a political career defined by resilience, commitment, and a steadfast belief in the principles of democracy and national service.

Persad-Bissessar’s unchallenged re-election is a clear reflection of the confidence placed in her by the party’s membership, and the wider population who recently returned the UNC-led coalition to government. This moment speaks not only to her enduring influence and leadership within the party, but also to her vision for TT, a vision rooted in justice, equity, and opportunity for all.

At a time when our nation faces complex social and economic challenges, steady and experienced leadership is more important than ever. Persad-Bissessar’s proven ability to unite diverse voices and guide the national conversation toward progressive change is commendable. Her pledge to continue mentoring and preparing the next generation of UNC leaders is also an encouraging sign of institutional renewal.

As a citizen, I look forward to seeing the party under her continued leadership fulfil its promises and chart a bold course for our country’s future.

Once again, congratulations to Persad-Bissessar. May her leadership be marked by wisdom, compassion, and national progress.

ANEIL J SEERATTAN

Trincity