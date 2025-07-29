Prisoner Rajaee Ali wants own food, books, clothes at army base prison

Rajaee Ali. -

ATTORNEYS for murder accused and alleged gang leader Rajaee Ali have asked the Commissioner of Prisons to confirm whether Ali will be allowed his own clothing, toiletries, and food while held at the Teteron army base in Chaguaramas.

Attorney Keron Ramkhalwhan told the commissioner that during a hearing on Ali’s judicial review application, his lawyers indicated they were open to discussing some of the reliefs Ali is seeking. Ali is also requesting permission for a commissioner of affidavits to visit him to sign an affidavit. Ramkhalwhan has asked for a response by July 29.

Ali is challenging his July 18 transfer from the Maximum Security Prison, Arouca, claiming the move was unlawful and that his detention breaches Prison Rules. He is seeking a court order to reverse the transfer, a declaration that his constitutional rights under Section 4(b) were violated, and damages, including vindicatory damages.

Justice Marissa Robertson set deadlines for filing evidence and submissions ahead of the September 5 hearing. Ali is represented by Ramkhalwhan and Anwar Hosein; Ian Benjamin, SC, appears for the Commissioner of Prisons, and Anand Ramlogan, SC, represents the Attorney General.

Ali’s claim said he was moved under Section 7 of the Prisons Act, which allows the Commissioner of Prisons to transfer prisoners between prisons as needed. It said the state has not explained why Ali was moved.

The application said he has been denied access to his family, proper clothing, books, food of his choosing and daily exercise.

A state of emergency (SoE) was declared on July 18 after police said they uncovered a diabolical plot by inmates of Building 13 of the Maximum Security Prison planning attacks on senior justice, police and prison officials. Intelligence showed inmates were using smuggled phones to coordinate with co-conspirators outside.

That same day, Ali and four others – Robert "R Man" Paul, Daryl "Pipey" Bissoon, Earl Richards and Bevon Williams – were moved from Building 13 at the Maximum Security Prison to the Teteron army base in Chaguaramas.

The application said he was strip-searched twice, blindfolded and kept in a cell with two other prisoners. He has not eaten since his transfer on July 18, fearing the food brought by masked men might be poisoned. He also fears being killed by these individuals. He has no change of clothes, books or access to his family.

Ali's attorneys contend that Teteron Barracks is a district prison for persons sentenced on summary conviction and for those held under emergency powers detention orders, which he had not been issued.

They argue that his transfer there on July 18 was for an improper purpose, either to punish him unlawfully or to exercise emergency powers, and that it has restricted his ability to instruct counsel effectively.

They also maintain that the decision to transfer Ali was a disproportionate exercise of discretion.

His latest legal action follows a High Court habeas corpus application that was dismissed on July 21.

Police charged Ali on July 24 with possessing banned items at Golden Grove Prison in June. Officers allege a June 25 Special Investigations Unit search found a Samsung phone, an unbranded SIM card and a charger, which are prohibited under Section 8(1)(f) of the Prison Service Act. The operation was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Suzette Martin and approved by Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro.

On July 23, Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander announced updated detention regulations under the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2025, expanding the list of approved detention centers to include Teteron Barracks, Staubles Bay, Carrera Convict Prison, the Women’s Prison and Remand Prison at Golden Grove, and the Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre.

On July 28, the House of Representatives debated the Prisons (No 2) Order, 2025, which seeks approval for the Minister of Homeland Security to appoint any place as a convict depot or prison by Order, subject to Parliament’s approval. The Senate is scheduled to debate the order on July 29.