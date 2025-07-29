Penal man gunned down outside bar

- File photo

KHEDON Kyle Belmontes, 38, of Smart Avenue, Penal, was gunned down in a late-night attack outside of a Rock Road bar on July 28.

Police said officers responded to a report of loud explosions at Hangover Restaurant and Bar around midnight.

At the bar they were told Belmontes was outside eating a box of fast food when the loud explosions were heard around 11.54 pm. He was then seen on the ground with multiple gunshot injuries.

A district medical officer pronounced him dead at the scene and ordered the body removed pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

Crime scene investigators recovered 21 spent 5.56 shells and several live nine millimetre rounds.

Investigations are ongoing.