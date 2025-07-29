Milwaz Productions celebrates a decade of drama with classy gala

Milwaz Productions Anansi cast - Photo courtesy Gifts From Gabs Studios

Milwaz Productions turns ten. And in celebration of the milestone of this ground-breaking theatrical artistry and educational innovation, the group will host an anniversary gala, Theatre & Ties, on August 10, at the Government Plaza auditorium, Port of Spain, at 4 pm.

"Guests are invited to wear their finest black-and-white attire and step into a world where Caribbean culture meets classic sophistication," Milwaz founder Janieka Tudor-Baptiste said.

"Theatre & Ties is more than a gala: it’s a tribute to the power of drama in shaping minds, inspiring hearts, and transforming educational communities. We are thrilled to premiere our theatrical offering Anansi, by Alistair Campbell; a powerful and imaginative retelling of Caribbean folklore that also explores themes of resistance, survival, and cultural identity due to our painful historical past."

The evening will feature a command performance of Anansi, directed by Tudor-Baptiste with a special appearance by rising star, eight-year-old T’xaiyan Exoudos Unique Cain and a cast membership of 13 young, vibrant thespians.

The full cast comprises Cain, Eliana Ellis, Khaliyah Sealey, Kareem Forde, Megan Ali, Nia Williams, Jean-Marc Bagot, Samiah Boxill, Kyra Peterkin, Hannah Stevenson, Antonio Modeste, Renaldo Briggs, Sheldon Alexander and Jayden Julien. The crew is made up of head stage managers Miah Alleyne and Solange Parker; front of house manager Lenaya Prentice; technical team Amerie Balgobin and Joshua Oxley; stage managers Dana Samuel, Kym Calix, Jayde Murray, Zaria Joseph, Adrianna Auld, Jabari Bailey, Simeon Duncan and Kene Forde.

"In addition to an immersive theatre experience, patrons will be treated to signature cuisine, premium drinks, a walk through Milwaz’s journey, highlighting our impact in education, community theatre, and the Caribbean arts landscape," Tudor-Baptiste said.

"We will also take a moment to honour Mr Matthew Johnson, Mr Mark Ayoung and Ms Donna Marie Bertrand who were part of our foundation and have since departed. Their contributions remain an enduring part of our story."

Tudor-Baptiste said Milwaz Productions was born out of a desire to rekindle the love for literature and drama through vibrant, accessible stage productions. "Ten years later, the mission continues – to inspire, educate, and empower through storytelling. Join us in honouring our past, celebrating our present, and envisioning the future of theatre in Trinidad and Tobago."

For more information, to request an invitation or to purchase tickets email milwazproductions@gmail.com or visit http://www.milwazproductions.com or follow Milwaz Productions on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or WhatsApp 1-868-729-3627/ 1-868-784-2976/ 1-868-756-8107