Let parents stay in hospital with special kids

Minister of Health, Dr Lackram Bodoe - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: I draw the attention of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe to a great concern with regard to special needs children 18 years and older.

Can you please make it optional for parents/guardians to stay on the wards full-time with their special needs children when they are to be hospitalised. Currently most hospitals don't allow it.

These children need attention 24 hours to monitor seizures, changing of diapers regularly and even feeding because they cannot do it for themselves. Also, they cannot defend themselves and they are placed in wards with adults with different backgrounds. This is very scary.

If possible in the very near future, can you Prime Minister and Mr Minister allocate wards dedicated only for special needs children 18 years and over?

Thank you for hearing my plea.

JEANETTE FRASER

via e-mail