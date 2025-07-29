Garve Sandy scores three-peat win of Tobago Heritage calypso crown

Garve Sandy performs an original composition Be Patient, one of two songs that won her the Tobago Heritage Calypso crown for a third consecutive year at Shaw Park, Tobago on July 26. - Photo courtesy Tobago Festivals Commission

FOR the third consecutive year, 28-year-old Garve Sandy has topped the Tobago Heritage Calypso Monarch competition.

On July 26, Sandy retained the title beating seven other calypsonians during the keenly contested competition at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex in Scarborough.

At the three-and-a-half-hour show, THA Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris and Tobago Festivals Commission CEO Kern Cowan presented the Plymouth resident with a large replica of her $50,000 cheque.

Speaking with Newsday on July 29, Sandy, who made history by securing her third consecutive crown described the feeling as “incredible.”

“It’s an incredible feeling. I’m filled with gratitude, joy and a deep sense of accomplishment. Winning once is special, but to do it three times in a row is truly humbling. It reaffirms the importance of consistency, purpose and passion in the work I do.”

The competition was judged in two categories – original and vintage composition and saw her sweeping both categories. Her original composition was titled Be Patient — written by Llewellyn Ellis while her vintage selection was More Tempo by Calypso Rose. The compositions scored 437 and 191 respectively.

She recalled hearing her name being announced as the winner.

“It was surreal. I stood there in a moment of stillness, letting it sink in. Then came a wave of emotion: joy, relief and gratitude. Hearing my name called again as the winner was a powerful moment and I just took a second to breathe it all in and give thanks.”

She said she has definitely put in the work to achieve this result.

“It’s not just the result I was looking for; it’s the result I worked hard for, sacrificed for and prayed for. So yes, this outcome means the world to me.”

She highlighted the work that went into both.

“I learned Be Patient in about three days and More Tempo took me roughly a week. Under different circumstances I could’ve learned them faster, but balancing work commitments and my involvement in the Heritage opening night gala meant I had to pace myself a bit more this year.”

She credited her mother – veteran calypsonian Leslie-Ann Ellis.

“Hands down, my mother. Her love, care and unwavering support during this entire process have been a blessing. She kept me grounded, encouraged me when I felt overwhelmed and made sure I stayed centered and focused. I couldn’t have asked for more and I couldn’t have done it without her.”

However, she doesn’t intend to defend her crown next year.

“Instead, I’ll be shifting my focus to exploring other competitions on a national level. I’m excited to broaden my scope and continue growing as an artiste.”

To young female calypsonians who see her as a role model, she shared an advice she received.

“After the competition, I received a heartfelt call from cultural stalwart Aunty Annette Alfred. She offered her congratulations and left me with a message that really stuck – 'Whatever you are, wherever you are, be the best of whatever you are.' That’s the message I want to share with young women in calypso, show up as your best self, fully and authentically, every time.

Further questioned about her advice to young women who are interested in calypso but are afraid to take the chance, she said: “It won’t happen overnight, but if you don’t try, it won’t happen at all. Don’t let fear keep you from discovering your greatness. Just take that first step in faith. The rest will come, and every little effort will add up.”