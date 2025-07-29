Doctor writes children's books that teach life lessons

Tian Gopaulchan – author, mother and doctor. Photo courtesy Mimi Chu Leung -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Thirty-four-year-old Tian Gopaulchan, a Santa Cruz-based doctor, is sharing her passion for books through Mama Owl Magic, a growing line of children’s books which grew out of Gopaulchan’s journey through motherhood.

A medical doctor since 2018 and now an aspiring paediatrician, Gopaulchan said, “I’ve always loved books. After my son was born, I knew I wanted to share that love with him. We started reading bedtime stories as part of our nightly routine. Over time, I realised that while the stories were fun and imaginative, they didn’t always teach the life lessons I wanted him to learn.”

It was that realisation that led Gopaulchan to begin writing her own stories. Geared for children between the ages of three to seven to support them through life’s challenges, the mother of one penned her first two books in The Alphabet Series in 2024 – Ambitious Arthur and Brave Bella.

Each book focuses on one letter of the alphabet and teaches a specific moral or value. “Through the illustrations, I aim to highlight facial expressions and emotions to help little ones better connect with the message,” she said.

The common theme in each book is navigating the tough situations children may face as they grow up. “I want them to know they are not alone and that their feelings are valid", she said.

“Ambitious Arthur inspires little ones to see that the journey matters just as much as the prize, while Brave Bella empowers children who feel bullied to stand tall and stay true to themselves.”

Asked if she thinks her career influences her writing in any way, Gopaulchan shared, “I work specifically with children, which definitely influences my writing. I interact with many families and hear about their unique experiences, struggles and triumphs. These real-life stories broaden my perspective and help shape the characters and situations in my books beyond just my personal experience.”

Though her books are intentionally not set in any particular location – so that “children from all over the world can relate,” – Gopaulchan is currently working on a second series, School’s Out, which will be set in Trinidad and Tobago. She’s excited to bring more of TT into her stories and connect with local readers in a different way.

As for the feedback she has received on the books, Gopaulchan describes it as “heartwarming.”

“One of my first customers told me that her daughter who had recently joined track and field and was learning that she would not win every race, connected deeply with the message in the story. That really stayed with me,” Gopaulchan shared.

Questioned on how she balances life as a doctor, mother and author, she disclosed that it isn’t easy. Still, Gopaulchan writes whenever she can. “Usually when my son is asleep or during lunch breaks.” Her creative sanctuary is her backyard, where she also writes poetry for personal reflection, especially on deeper topics like divorce or single parenting.

Readers can look forward to more titles from The Alphabet Series, which Gopaulchan expects to continue over the next few years, alongside the development of School’s Out. While she remains focused on children’s literature for now, she acknowledges her writing may evolve as her son grows. “I also write poems for personal expression, though I’m not quite ready to publish those,” she said.

Asked what message or feeling she hopes readers take away from her books, Gopaulchan said, “I hope children come away with the understanding that while life may not always go as planned, they are never alone. Everyone faces challenges, and that shared experience can be a source of comfort and strength.”

To those aspiring to become writers or pursuing their creative dreams, she urged, “Go after your dreams. If you never try, the answer will always be no. But if you try, even if you fail, you will be one step closer to achieving your dream.”

Her books are currently available at Okazions Gift Store, West Mall and Paper Based Bookshop in St Clair, and will soon be available at The Crayon Box, Aranguez and Molay Marketplace, Diego Martin.

To purchase Gopaulchan’s books or to follow her journey, visit www.mamaowlmagic.com, e-mail mamaowlmagic@gmail.com, or WhatsApp 302-8622.