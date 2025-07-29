Caribbean Colour Splash 5K blends fitness, fun, philanthropy

Caribbean Colour Splash’s Brunswick Colour Dash 5K is in its third year. - Devon Delzine mixymixtt@gmail.co

Despite inclement weather, more than 3,000 participants showed up and showed out for the third annual Brunswick Colour Dash 5K, hosted by Caribbean Colour Splash. Held on July 26, at St Mary’s College Grounds in Port of Spain, the event reinforced its place as TT’s most vibrant wellness celebration. Running for more than just fun, participants were helping others, as a meaningful portion of the proceeds was donated to the TT Heart Foundation, supporting its vital mission: preventing cardiovascular disease, raising awareness, and promoting heart-healthy lifestyles across the nation. Attendees weren’t just celebrating movement, they were supporting life-saving advocacy and health education.

Gates opened at 2 pm, and runners, walkers, and families took to the streets at 4 pm, navigating a scenic route from Hayes Street (by Nelson Mandela Park) to the Queen’s Park Savannah and back. Along the route, three lively colour powder stations turned the course into a kaleidoscope of celebration, joy, and energy. What set this year’s dash apart was the community spirit and bold determination of attendees. Highlights included live music, vibrant giveaways, and curated photo opportunities, family-friendly zones filled with laughter and inspiration, colourful excitement at each of the three powder stations, special goodie bags filled with souvenirs, refreshments, and sponsor gifts as well as custom-designed medal with vibrant artwork that captures the energy and excitement making sure everyone finished the race in style.

Now in its third year, Caribbean Colour Splash’s Brunswick Colour Dash 5K blends fitness, fun, and philanthropy – bringing together runners, families, and communities to celebrate life in vivid colour.

