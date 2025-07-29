Arima man charged for Valencia teen's murder

An Arima man has been charged in connection with the 2024 murder of 19-year-old Maria Paul.

Paul, of Bermuda Road, Valencia, was reported missing on September 11. She was last seen at her boyfriend’s home in the Heights of Aripo, Valencia.

Her decomposing body was later discovered on October 1 in a shallow grave by Vallence Rambharat, head of Hunters Search and Rescue.

A police source said her body was buried in a shallow grave. Due to the advanced state of decomposition, investigators were initially unable to determine the gender or ethnic origin of the remains. It is believed a villager first stumbled on Paul's grave.

A police press release on July 29 said 22-year-old Omali Rennie, also known as "Fari," "Mootie," and "Mali," was charged with the offence when he appeared before Master Lisa Singh-Phillip on July 25.

The matter has been postponed to September 8. Rennie was arrested in the Arima district on July 24 by Sgt DeSuze of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II. He was subsequently charged following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, on July 22.