Alexander warns human traffickers they will be found, prosecuted

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander is warning human traffickers that the government will find and prosecute them, and rid human trafficking from the country.

In a statement in observance of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2025 on July 30, Alexander said the government has acted decisively against human trafficking and will continue to do so in the future.

This after police officer Valentine Eastman was sentenced by Justice George Busby to 16 years, five months and 15 days of hard labour on two counts of human trafficking on July 28. Eastman was charged in 2013 and found guilty by a San Fernando jury on January 31.

Alexander said the theme, Human Trafficking is Organised Crime – End the Exploitation, reflected the hard truth: “Human trafficking is not a crime of circumstance, it is a highly organised, systematic industry of exploitation, driven by greed and sustained by silence. It mimics the operations of transnational gangs, preys on the vulnerable and thrives in the shadows.”

He said in 2024 the Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU) of the Ministry of Homeland Security received over 80 reports of suspected human trafficking, launched over 15 investigations, rescued 31 Venezuelan nationals, including seven minors, and arrested of nine people for offences such as trafficking in children, rape and procuration.

In 2025, Operation G-Ride, a collaboration between the CTU, the TT Police Service and the Immigration Division, disrupted a trafficking ring in Tunapuna, rescued victims and seized over $150,000.

“This only the beginning, as additional operations are already underway. This sends a strong message: We will find you, we will dismantle your operations and we will prosecute you.”

Alexander said TT was elevated to Tier 2 in the 2024 US Department of State Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report and remained there in 2025, an improvement after two years on the Tier 2 watchlist.

Yet, he said the government will continue to work for Tier 1 compliance and the eradication of human trafficking from the country.

“This milestone affirms our strengthened enforcement, enhanced victim protection, improved inter-agency coordination, and greater investment in public awareness and community engagement.

“But most importantly, it signals international recognition of our determination to end human trafficking in all its forms.”

He added that citizens had a role to play and encouraged all to call the CTU hotline at 500-4CTU (4288) to confidentially report and suspicious activities.

“We are not powerless. We are a sovereign nation with the strength, the will and the unity to defeat this evil. On this World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, I call on all citizens to remain alert, report suspicious activity and stand in solidarity with victims. Together, shine a light on the dark corners where trafficking hides and move as one nation toward justice, dignity and freedom for all.”