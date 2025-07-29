AC PoS, Police out of CFU Club Shield despite huge wins

AC Port of Spain's Haile Beckles, foreground, challenges for the ball during the 2025 CFU Club Shield match, against Arnett Gardens, on July 29, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. - Photos by Daniel Prentice

TRINIDAD and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one clubs AC Port of Spain and Miscellaneous Police FC were both knocked out of the 2025 CFU Club Shield tournament despite recording comprehensive group stage wins at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on July 29.

In the first game of a double-header, AC PoS, the 2023/24 TTPFL champions, brushed aside outgoing CFU Club Shield winners Arnett Gardens 4-1, with Police thumping Sint Maarten’s SCSA Eagles 6-1. AC PoS’ win was their second in as many games, with Police’s triumph shaking off the surprise 3-1 loss they suffered to Barbados outfit Weymouth Wales on July 27.

In a unique and somewhat bizarre format, 24 teams were placed into four groups of six, with only the winner advancing to the semis, which will be played on August 1. The caveat, though, was that each team was only scheduled to play two group matches.

After their 2-1 victory over Cayman Islands’ Scholars International SC in their first game, AC PoS had a glimmer of hope as they met an Arnett Gardens team that also won their first group D match.

AC PoS drew first blood against the Jamaicans in the 24th minute as striker Shackiel Henry scored with a left-footed shot from the edge of the area after receiving a pass from Jean-Heim MCFee.

AC PoS carried the 1-0 lead into the halftime interval and doubled that advantage in the 64th minute when an Arnett Gardens defender turned the ball into his own net after attempting to stop a close-range McFee shot.

In the 76th minute, veteran AC PoS goalkeeper Marvin Phillip reacted smartly to keep out an effort from Jamone Shepherd. Seconds later, Phillip could do nothing to stop a rasping hit from Joel Jones, who hammered a right-footed shot off the bar and in from about 30 yards out.

At the other end, Arnett Gardens goalkeeper Roje Williams did little to cover himself in glory as he spilled a simple cross to allow for Henry to tap in unmarked at the back stick in the 78th minute.

With the Jamaicans desperately pressing forward at that stage, the “Capital Boyz” got their fourth goal in stoppage time when substitute Michael Chaves rolled into an empty net after Williams recklessly took out AC PoS attacker Haile Beckles.

Despite registering a perfect six points, AC PoS’ +4 goal differential couldn’t match the +6 goal differential of Martinique’s Club Franciscain who got a 1-0 win over Scholars at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

In their first match, Club Franciscain destroyed Anguilla’s Doc’s United 6-1.

After losing to Weymouth, Police had no chance of topping group C, but put on their scoring boots to put six past a hapless Eagles team.

Joshua Sitney opened the scoring for Police in the 25th minute, with Kadeem Hutchinson making it 2-0 in the 33rd after finishing off a one-two with Kareem Freitas.

Police had the luxury of bringing on TT international Joevin Jones at the interval, and the playmaker scored the last two goals in the riot to give the lawmen the emphatic win.

Freitas also got on the scoresheet with a strike in the 54th minute, with Tobago ace Mickaeel “Jem” Gordon scoring in the 63rd minute after being set up by Jones. Khalid Tavernier got the consolation goal for Eagles.

Group C was topped by Weymouth who backed up their win over Police by spanking the British Virgin Islands team Wolues FC 8-0 in Couva.

The group C match between Suriname’s SV Transvaal and Antigua and Barbuda’s All Saints United, both winners on match day one, ended goalless.

Turks and Caicos’ Academy Eagles and Dominican Republic outfit Moca FC won groups A and B respectively.

The top two teams in the CFU Club Shield will advance to the Concacaf Caribbean Cup, which will be held from August to December.