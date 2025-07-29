A victory for vision, stability

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: I congratulate Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on her uncontested and official declaration as the political leader of the United National Congress (UNC). This is more than a political achievement – it is a resounding endorsement of her leadership, character, and service to the people of TT.

In a time where leadership across the world is being challenged and questioned, the fact that Persad-Bissessar was unopposed in her bid to retain leadership speaks volumes. It reflects the faith, trust, and admiration of party members across the country. It shows a united UNC. A party rooted not just in loyalty, but in a shared belief that under her direction the movement for progress is alive and well.

This is no ordinary moment in our political history. The UNC, under her guidance, has evolved into a party that stands for inclusion, innovation, and integrity. The nation has witnessed her commitment not only to her political base but to every citizen – urban and rural, young and old, of every creed and race. She has shown the kind of leadership that is rare: one that listens, acts, and follows through with compassion and resolve.

Let us be honest, this uncontested leadership is not the result of silence or absence of ambition among others. It is the result of clear evidence that no one else, at this time, carries the vision, steadiness, and national respect that Persad-Bissessar has built over the years. Her experience, legal expertise, and proven track record of governance place her in a league unmatched in our political landscape.

As the country begins a new chapter following the historic victory of the UNC in the recent general election, this declaration reinforces continuity and strength at a critical time. The people are looking for certainty. They are looking for someone they can trust. Someone who understands the pain and struggle they endured for a decade under neglect, mismanagement, and scandal.

Persad-Bissessar understands this moment. She has committed her life to public service. From her days as a school teacher to becoming the country’s first female prime minister, her journey has been marked by courage, resilience, and a deep love for this nation.

In this new term, as she leads both the government and the party, we look forward to the fulfilment of bold promises – job creation, economic revival, social support, justice reform, and national unity. We believe in her ability to work across party lines, rebuild broken institutions, and ensure that no one – especially the most vulnerable – is left behind.

To every citizen still unsure, still sceptical, still wounded by past failures – look not just at the words but at the actions. Look at her service. Look at the stability she offers. Look at the calm assurance in her leadership when others floundered. Her leadership has never been about self-glory: it has always been about empowering others, lifting up the downtrodden, and moving our country forward.

This is not just her victory. It is our collective triumph. A triumph of hope over despair. Of unity over division. Of people over politics.

Congratulations, Prime Minister. The people have spoken, not just at the polls, but through your uncontested re-election. You are the choice, the leader, and the light TT needs at this time.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima