4th murder in Tobago this year – Moriah man shot dead

POLICE are investigating the shooting death a man in Moriah, Tobago, on July 29. The victim has been identified as Trevon Walker, 22, of Lady Smith Trace.

He is the island’s fourth murder victim for the year and first since the state of emergency (SoE) was implemented on July 17.

Police said around 2.30 am, Walker was driving a silver Toyota Axio north along Highland Road, Moriah, when another car pulled in front of his own, forcing him to stop.

Walker, police said, raised an alarm and pulled aside. He then jumped out of the car and ran into some nearby bushes. Several gunshots were fired and he was later found dead in bushes on the eastern side of the roadway.

Crime scene investigators later processed the scene. The DMO ordered the body removed to the Scarborough General Hospital for an autopsy. Walker's father, Clifton Walker, believes jealousy was the motive for his son’s murder.

“If I cudda ketch that fella dey now who do meh son that, I wudda ask him ‘why yuh do my son that? My son don’t deal with drugs, he doh deal with alcohol and dem kinda thing. He is just a cool fella. He like girls. He is a girls’ man. So is a jealousy thing,” the grieving man told Newsday.

Walker said Trevon was his only son. He also has two daughters. He is placing the incident in God’s hands.

“God is in control. He will do what he have to do.”

Ian Pollard, THA assemblyman for the Mason Hall/Moriah electoral district, described the killing as “unfortunate.”

He told Newsday, “It is very unfortunate that this tragedy has occurred. I spoke to his father this morning (July 29) at Broad Road Junction and expressed my deepest sympathy to him and the rest of his family.”

Pollard, who is also the Secretary of Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development, described the deceased as a “quiet, decent and respectable young man.”

He continued, “I loved how he carried about himself always with a smile on his face, never loud.”

Pollard said he had recommended him to be employed on the temporary work programme – ten on ten off – to occupy his time. Up to press time, no arrest was made and the Tobago Police Division's Homicide Bureau is investigating.