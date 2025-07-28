Wreaths laid for 1990 Coup’s lost souls

President Christine Kangaloo, second from left, walks with, President of the Senate Wade Mark and Speaker of the House of Representatives Jagdeo Singh, left, after laying wreaths at the Cenotaph at Knox Street, Port of Spain, on July 27. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

A melancholy ceremony marked the 35th anniversary of the attempted coup d’état of 1990 in Port of Spain, a dark and defining moment in TT’s history.

The wreath-laying took place at the Eternal Flame on Knox Street, just outside the historic Red House, and was attended by dignitaries and members of the public, all united in remembrance.

President Christine Kangaloo led the proceedings, dressed in black like many of the guests, in quiet tribute to the lives lost and the turmoil of that fateful day.

She was joined by Opposition Leader Penelope Beckles, Commissioner of Police Alister Guevarra, Chief of Defence Staff Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel, Speaker of the House Wade Mark, Senate President Jagdeo Singh, and others.

As wreaths were laid, including one by former house speaker Nizam Mohammed, the tone of the ceremony remained stoic and solemn. Behind the barriers, the public looked on. Many relatives of parliamentary staff and officers who took part in the commemorative procession.

A rare interruption broke the quiet when a man behind the wall shouted during Mark’s wreath-laying, “Yes!! Wade, that is a good man,” drawing some chuckles.

Following the formalities, Guevarra approached two young boys waiting near the entrance of the Red House for their mother, a member of the parliamentary guard.

One of the boys told the Top Cop he too wanted to be a police officer. Guevarra, kneeling to speak with them, spent a few minutes answering their questions.

Shortly after, Opposition Leader Beckles, also dressed in black, greeted the public before she left. She too spoke with the young boys and complimented their mother.

In remarks to Newsday, she reflected on the tragedy of July 1990, offering heartfelt thanks to the police and security forces for their continued efforts to protect the nation. She urged the public to support and work with law enforcement to safeguard democracy.

In a prior statement on July 26, Beckles called for a permanent national memorial to commemorate the attempted coup.

“This dark chapter in our history deserves a permanent memorial,” she wrote, “a museum-quality display capturing the horror and chaos of those six days, replete with poignant images, heartfelt testimonials, and historical context.”

She believes such a tribute would serve to educate current and future generations about the events, causes, and consequences of the attempted coup.

She stressed the need for the nation to reflect on the social and economic challenges of that time.

“The distressing scenes of July 27, 1990, undermined the very foundations of our democracy and threatened our sovereignty. We must, therefore, engage in difficult yet necessary conversations to prevent any recurrence of such a brazen violation of our national security and freedoms.”

