Udecott cancels contract for San Fernando court upgrade

The Supreme Court, San Fernando, Harris Promenade San Fernando. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (Udecott) has ended its contract for the upgrade of the San Fernando Supreme Court after long delays caused by scope changes and approval wait times effective July 17, the agency said on July 28.

The project began with a memorandum of understanding between Udecott and the Judiciary in August, 2020, to refurbish the courthouse on Harris Promenade. Udecott said the Judiciary made several requests to change the project scope and took extended periods to give required approvals, leading to significant setbacks. The contractor and Udecott later agreed to end the contract.

“After a rigorous procurement process, Udecott engaged a contractor to undertake the works.

Unfortunately, the project faced substantial setbacks due to numerous requests by the Judiciary for variations in the scope and lengthy periods awaiting mandatory approvals from the Judiciary in response to requests by Udecott, which resulted in significant delay.

Udecott and the contractor held discussions regarding the mutual termination of this contract (by agreement) resulting from the delays.

“As such, Udecott had no alternative but to issue a Notice of Termination of the contract effective July 17, 2025.”

Udecott’s chairman Shankar Bidassie assured that the corporation was working with the Judiciary to select a new contractor and finish the job.

He said efforts are ongoing to maintain access to justice during the delay.

The courthouse has been closed since 2023, sparking debate among lawyers about how consultations were handled. The Law Association said an exchange with the Judiciary about repairs “cannot be reasonably interpreted as consultation” on the closure.

Lynette Seebaran-Suite, president of the association, said the group met with Chief Justice Ivor Archie and his team in July 2023 to discuss leaking issues and plans for repairs. She said no timelines or details about the closure were given at that time.

The Assembly of Southern Lawyers raised concerns about case backlogs and limited courtroom space. Judges were told to use the Princes Town courthouse for some civil trials, but most rooms there are already booked. The Judiciary advised that Tower D at the Waterfront Judicial Centre in Port of Spain could be reserved if in-person hearings are needed, and it encouraged virtual hearings where possible.

The Chief Justice urged lawyers and judges to show patience because of limited resources.

The ASL wrote to the Chief Justice on the closure of the southern court building.

The Judiciary held discussions on the state of court buildings and the closure of the San Fernando Supreme Court building with LATT “the statutorily recognised representative body for lawyers in TT.” ASL sought details on the consultation.

Seebaran-Suite, her response to ASL, said its senior members met with the CJ and his team and among the topics raised were access to justice and the unsatisfactory state of various court buildings. She said during a general discussion, the association was told that the Judiciary was consulting with Udecott on the leaking at the San Fernando court house and there was an intention to tender out for repair of the building.

“This exchange cannot be reasonably interpreted as consultation on the closure of the San Fernando Court with LATT, as neither firm plans nor timelines were shared with LATT in advance (or at the meeting) so that we could have formulated a response, including consultation with your good selves.”

Meanwhile, Udecott also said the restoration project of Sisters of St Joseph of Cluny's Convent Building, San Fernando, and construction of additional buildings at the site for use as a family court were completed and handed over to the Judiciary on March 18, for operationalisation.

“Udecott remains contracted to address any issues during the defects liability period which shall end on March 17, 2026, during which time operationalisation should be taking place."

Bidassie also assured all stakeholders, including the public and the legal profession, that Udecott will be working closely with the Judiciary during the operationalisation period.