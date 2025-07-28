Trinidad and Tobago powerlifters hunt medals in Cayman Islands

The TT powerlifting team -

The Trinidad and Tobago Powerlifting Federation (TTPF) squad of 25 athletes will begin their quest on July 28 for international medals at the North American Powerlifting Federation/Pan-American Regional Powerlifting Championships (NAPF), which is being held in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands until August 2.

The TT contingent mixed with season campaigners and promising new talent, comprises of 14 men and 11 women. They will seek commendable performances at the tournament for elite lifters from across the Americas.

There will be medal expectations for Zahra Padia, Kezia Hunt, Charissa Grant and Rhonda Sanchez in the women`s category whilst much is expected from Caleb Alexis in the men`s. The team is supported by an experienced coaching staff led by head coach Marlon Belfon. He will be joined by coaches Krystan Hosein, Adrian Browne and Yavniel Yatali, with assistant coach Rondel Hunte.

Performing the dual position of athlete and coach, Hosein is confident in the preparation for the tournament and is eyeing a flurry of medals. He said, “We expect for the athletes to achieve several podiums in both male and female categories. The athletes' preparation went well and a medal hall is expected.”

Hosein added, “In the female category, we have good chances with Zahra Padia currently our top-ranked female and Kezia Hunt our national champion. Also, Charissa Grant previous NAPF gold medallist and national bench champion Deresay Alleyne is expected to do well.

“Caleb Alexis is expected to do extremely well in the male 105kg. Podium is a surety for him and my prep went well and I’m expected to medal and break some national records.”

Schedule:

Women:

July 28

Jerneil Nivet – 57kg Open

Lois Sprang – 57kg Masters IV

Charissa Grant – 63kg Open

Pooja Persad – 63 kg Juniors

July 29

Kerneka Waldron – 69kg Open

July 30

Kezia Hunte - 76kg Open

August 1

Deresay Alleyne – 84kg Open

August 2

Zahra Padia – 84kg+ Open

Quinell Smith – 84kg+ Open

Miranda Soomarie – 84kg+ Juniors

Rhonda Sanchez 84kg+ Masters 1

Men

July 28

Anthony Bernard – 59kg Open

July 29

Krystan Hosein – 74kg Open

Naeem Ali- Bidar – 74kg Subjunior

Aidan Maharaj – 74kg Junior

July 30

Antonio Francis – 83kg Subjunior

Dean Cruz - 83kg Junior

Mackel Ramjohn – 83kg Equipped

July 31

Mark Baptiste – 93kg Open

Christopher Franco – 93kg Subjunior

Caleb Alexis – 105kg Open

Rommel Luke – 105kg Open

Chedan Whiskey – 105kg Junior

Adrian Brown – 105kg Masters II

Marlon Belfon – 105kg Masters II