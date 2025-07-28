Trinidad and Tobago powerlifters hunt medals in Cayman Islands
The Trinidad and Tobago Powerlifting Federation (TTPF) squad of 25 athletes will begin their quest on July 28 for international medals at the North American Powerlifting Federation/Pan-American Regional Powerlifting Championships (NAPF), which is being held in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands until August 2.
The TT contingent mixed with season campaigners and promising new talent, comprises of 14 men and 11 women. They will seek commendable performances at the tournament for elite lifters from across the Americas.
There will be medal expectations for Zahra Padia, Kezia Hunt, Charissa Grant and Rhonda Sanchez in the women`s category whilst much is expected from Caleb Alexis in the men`s. The team is supported by an experienced coaching staff led by head coach Marlon Belfon. He will be joined by coaches Krystan Hosein, Adrian Browne and Yavniel Yatali, with assistant coach Rondel Hunte.
Performing the dual position of athlete and coach, Hosein is confident in the preparation for the tournament and is eyeing a flurry of medals. He said, “We expect for the athletes to achieve several podiums in both male and female categories. The athletes' preparation went well and a medal hall is expected.”
Hosein added, “In the female category, we have good chances with Zahra Padia currently our top-ranked female and Kezia Hunt our national champion. Also, Charissa Grant previous NAPF gold medallist and national bench champion Deresay Alleyne is expected to do well.
“Caleb Alexis is expected to do extremely well in the male 105kg. Podium is a surety for him and my prep went well and I’m expected to medal and break some national records.”
Schedule:
Women:
July 28
Jerneil Nivet – 57kg Open
Lois Sprang – 57kg Masters IV
Charissa Grant – 63kg Open
Pooja Persad – 63 kg Juniors
July 29
Kerneka Waldron – 69kg Open
July 30
Kezia Hunte - 76kg Open
August 1
Deresay Alleyne – 84kg Open
August 2
Zahra Padia – 84kg+ Open
Quinell Smith – 84kg+ Open
Miranda Soomarie – 84kg+ Juniors
Rhonda Sanchez 84kg+ Masters 1
Men
July 28
Anthony Bernard – 59kg Open
July 29
Krystan Hosein – 74kg Open
Naeem Ali- Bidar – 74kg Subjunior
Aidan Maharaj – 74kg Junior
July 30
Antonio Francis – 83kg Subjunior
Dean Cruz - 83kg Junior
Mackel Ramjohn – 83kg Equipped
July 31
Mark Baptiste – 93kg Open
Christopher Franco – 93kg Subjunior
Caleb Alexis – 105kg Open
Rommel Luke – 105kg Open
Chedan Whiskey – 105kg Junior
Adrian Brown – 105kg Masters II
Marlon Belfon – 105kg Masters II
Comments
"Trinidad and Tobago powerlifters hunt medals in Cayman Islands"