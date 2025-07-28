Transformative power of the teacher

-

LISA IBRAHIM-JOSEPH

THE CLASSROOM is more than just a physical space in which instruction takes place; it is a dynamic microcosm of society where social, cultural, emotional, and intellectual interactions are constantly negotiated. Central to these interactions is the teacher, who holds a unique position of authority, influence, and power. This power can be both constructive and destructive.

The teacher wields the ability to be a transformative force – one who inspires, nurtures, and empowers learners – or one who stifles curiosity, silences voices, and impedes growth. Understanding the power dynamics inherent in the classroom is critical to appreciating the tremendous responsibility and opportunity that educators hold.

Power dynamics in the classroom are shaped by several intersecting factors, including institutional hierarchies, curriculum mandates, cultural expectations, and socio-economic disparities. Teachers, by virtue of their role, are vested with both explicit and implicit power.

Explicit power manifests through grading, classroom management, and control over instructional content. Implicit power, on the other hand, is embedded in the teacher’s language, tone, gaze, and even the silences they choose to maintain – in other words with their interactions with students.

Transformative teachers recognise the moral and ethical dimensions of their work. They understand that teaching is not merely the transmission of content, but the shaping of human beings. Such teachers affirm the worth of every student, cultivate a sense of belonging, and foster resilience and agency. They create environments where learners feel safe to explore, fail, question, and dream. Transformation is achieved not through control, but through care, not through authority, but through authenticity.

A transformative teacher does not fear difference, but embraces it. They affirm the cultural identities and lived experiences of their students, using these as foundations for learning rather than barriers to be overcome. This is particularly significant in diverse societies where language, race, class, and religion intersect in complex ways.

A teacher who validates the linguistic and cultural heritage of their students sends a powerful message: “You belong. You matter. You have something valuable to contribute.” Such affirmation can be life-changing.

Furthermore, transformative teachers model critical thinking and reflective practice. They do not impose their views, but rather invite dialogue, encourage dissent, and cultivate intellectual humility. In doing so, they prepare students not just for examinations, but for life. They ignite curiosity, nurture compassion, and inspire commitment to justice. The echoes of such teachers often resound in the lives of their students long after the school years have ended.

Conversely, when teachers are unaware of or indifferent to the power they hold, the consequences can be deeply damaging. A dismissive comment, a public reprimand, a biased assumption – all of these can wound the psyche of a young learner. Teachers who misuse their power – whether through overt authoritarianism or subtle microaggressions – can crush hopes, silence voices, and instil a fear of failure. Such experiences are not easily forgotten. Many adults can still recall with clarity the teacher who made them feel small, incompetent, or invisible.

Moreover, the failure to recognise and counteract systemic inequalities in the classroom perpetuates educational injustice. If a teacher’s expectations are shaped by stereotypes, students from marginalised groups may never be given the opportunity to demonstrate their full potential. The teacher’s gaze, therefore, must be one of possibility rather than deficit. To ignore the responsibility that comes with power is to abdicate the core ethical responsibility of the profession.

Every teacher enters the classroom with power. The question is not whether power exists, but how it is used. The teacher can be the architect of dreams or the agent of disillusionment. Recognising the weight of this role requires deep self-reflection, ongoing professional learning, and a commitment to equity and justice.

In the final analysis, teaching is an act of hope. To teach is to believe in the potential of others. It is to plant seeds whose fruits one may never see. When teachers choose to be transformative, they not only alter the trajectory of individual lives – they contribute to the remaking of society itself.

In the words of Brazilian educator Paulo Freire, “Education either functions as an instrument which is used to facilitate integration…or it becomes the practice of freedom.” The classroom, then, is a place of profound possibility. And the teacher? A steward of dreams.

This article is a guest presentation and represents the views of the author and is not intended to highlight an official position of the association