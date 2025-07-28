Tough day in the pool for national swimmers at World Aquatics

TT’s Zuri Ferguson competes in the women’s 100-metre backstroke heats at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, on July 28. AP Photo -

IT was a tough day for the Trinidad and Tobago swim trio of Nikoli Blackman, Liam Carrington and Zuri Ferguson at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, which continued late on July 27, TT time.

It would have been a wake-up call for the TT swimmers.

Ferguson, who made her Olympic Games debut at the 2024 Paris games, placed 36th overall in the women’s 100-metre backstroke in a field of 56 swimmers who started the event. She missed out on one of the 16 semifinal spots.

Competing in heat three of six, Ferguson placed sixth in one minute, 03.56 seconds (1:03.56).

It was a hard-fought contest as the ten swimmers in heat three were separated by less than four seconds. Winning the heat was Gabriella Georgieva of Bulgaria in 1:01.42, Maari Randvaeli of Estonia finished second in 1:02.75 and Sum Yuet Cindy Cheung of Hong Kong ended third in 1:02.79. Finishing just ahead of Ferguson was hometown swimmer Levenia Sim in 1:02.80 and Argentine Andrea Berrino in 1:03.29.

American Regan Smith was the top swimmer in the heats in a time of 58.20 seconds.

The result would have been an eye-opener for Ferguson, who is now starting to make the transition from junior to senior-level swimming.

Ferguson has been a star for TT at junior level over the last two years, winning medals at regional meets. At the 2025 Carifta Aquatics Championships hosted in TT, Ferguson was one of this country’s standout swimmers along with Carrington. Both swimmers captured multiple gold medals. Carrington, 17, lined up in the men’s 100m backstroke in Singapore.

The Florida-based high school student was second in heat two in 55.87, but could not get past the heats. Carrington was 40th overall out of 59 athletes and had to exit the competition at that stage. Carrington would have seen how stiff the competition is at senior level as he continues to move up the ranks.

Blackman, 20, who has completed two years at the University of Tennessee, has been training hard to continue improving on his times.

He has had some outstanding performances for Tennessee, including many freestyle relay events with his teammates, which include Jordan Crooks of the Cayman Islands. Competing in the men’s 200m freestyle heats at the World Aquatics meet, Blackman was 44th overall out of 59 swimmers who started the event.

Swimming in heat four of six, Blackman was tenth in the ten-man field in 1:51.63. Five swimmers in Blackman’s heat qualified for the semifinals.

American Gabriel Jett won the heat in 1:45.91 to earn the fourth fastest time heading into the semifinals.

After press time on July 28, Isabella Dieffenthaller splashed into competition in the women’s 200m freestyle in heat two. Ferguson and Blackman returned to the pool in the women’s 50m backstroke and men’s 100m freestyle respectively.