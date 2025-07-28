Revitalising agriculture: A path to sustainable development

A farmer attends to his lettuce crop in Bon Air West in east Trinidad - File Photo

THE EDITOR: A wise president once said, "A country that cannot feed itself is a nation on the demise." These words resonate deeply in TT, where our rich agricultural heritage has been overshadowed by our reliance on the energy sector. It's time for us to revisit our roots and prioritise the development of our agriculture sector.

Our forefathers, from African slaves to Indian indentured labourers, understood the value of working the land. They cultivated crops, raised livestock, and created sustainable livelihoods. However, over time, we've lost sight of this reality. Our citizens are no longer employed in large numbers in agriculture, and our food security is compromised.

The sleeping giant of agriculture has been neglected by past governments, which have failed to provide practical and educational approaches to encourage youth participation. It's time to wake up this giant and tap into its potential. By investing in agricultural projects we can create sustainable employment opportunities, increase food production, and boost our gross domestic product.

As our oil boom years now show a regressive spiral, it's imperative that we diversify our economy. The energy sector's volatility has taught us the importance of having a stable and sustainable sector like agriculture. By focusing on agricultural development we can reduce our reliance on a single industry and create a more resilient economy.

Moreover, investing in agriculture can have far-reaching benefits. We can increase food production for local consumption, reduce our reliance on imports, and even export our produce to Caricom neighbours and the wider world. This will not only boost our economy, but also enhance our food security and sovereignty.

It's time for TT to prioritise agriculture and unlock its potential. By doing so, we can create a more sustainable future for ourselves and future generations. Let's wake up the sleeping giant and harness the power of agriculture to drive our economic growth and development.

COLIN GHOURALAL

Chaguanas