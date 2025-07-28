Rain spoils second T20 between West Indies, US Under-19 women

Samara Ramnath, second from left, captain of the West Indies Under-19 women's team. - Photo courtesy CWI

The second match of the five-match T20 series between the West Indies Under-19 women and the US Under-19 women ended in a no result because of rain at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine, on July 27.

Batting first, the US scored 130/5 in their 20 overs with Chetna Pagydyala (46) and Nikhar Doshi (35) leading the way.

Naijanni Cumberbatch was strong in the field for West Indies with two run outs.

West Indies never got the chance to respond as rain ended play. In the first match of the series, played on July 26, West Indies won by five wickets.

The teams will get two days off, before playing the third T20 on July 30 at 10 am at the same venue.

Summarised scores:

USA WOMEN U19 130-5 in 20 overs (Chetna Pagydyala 46, Nikhar Doshi 35, Sasha Vallabhaneni 15 not out) vs WEST INDIES. No result.