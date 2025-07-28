Power of love in nation-building

Martin Luther King Jr AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: “Love recognises no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope” – Maya Angelou.

I am almost certain that at some point in time in our lives we have heard the word “love.” Sometimes the term is used loosely, or even as a cliché, and at times it may be very genuine. However, let us look at the word “love” in nation-building.

You may ask if we can really achieve growth, national unity, stability and development with love. I say yes! I strongly believe that as we embrace love and kindness, the nation can become more compassionate, harmonious and a successful society.

With love in our midst as a nation, here are some of what we can achieve:

Unity and cohesion: When love is demonstrated among communities it bridges the gaps between the diverse races and this fosters a sense of equality and belonging. No one feels left out, and there is inclusion in everyone despite status, age or gender.

Groups can be established whereby discussions can be held with youths and mature adults, thus fostering a sense of belonging with shared concerns.

Empathy and compassion: Love can encourage citizens to care for one another; this will promote kindness, understanding and support. For example, if someone has suffered a loss in some way or other, people can see how they can assist, whether it be financial or physical support.

Social harmony: Love can help resolve conflicts and promote peaceful coexistence, leading to a more comfortable and liveable environment. For example, in some communities there are groups that belong to gangs. Let us as a nation not exclude them and feel that there is no hope for them.

Transformation of mindsets takes a while, but there are qualified people who may be able to help in this area. Here is where a lot of patience and understanding need to be demonstrated. As long as people show the interest to be changed, as a nation we should be solution-oriented and show support.

Volunteerism and community service: When people feel loved and appreciated they will be more willing to give back to their communities and this will contribute to positive change. For example, there may be clean-up campaigns of our beaches or where we live. Groups can be formed and people encouraged to become involved and occupy themselves with valued activities. Stipends can be offered and in so doing eliminate the temptation to rob and steal.

Role models and leadership: Our leaders, parents and others must be role models by sharing personal experiences of how their lives have been impacted by love and kindness.

Let us always endeavour to be exemplars, not only in word, but by our actions. Genuine love and care in a nation will create a harmonious environment and citizens will be more comfortable in their communities.

Effective nation-building requires long-term commitment for sustained development and the well-being of all citizens.

Martin Luther King Jr: “Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.”

ANNE YASMIN

GOPEESINGH

via e-mail