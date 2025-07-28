Police: 349 arrested since SoE started

Deputy Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin -

Deputy commissioner of police Junior Benjamin said 349 people have been arrested since the beginning of the state of emergency (SoE) on July 18.

Speaking to Newsday via phone on July 28, Benjamin said 830 operations had been carried out over the ten days.

“We have targeted at least 319 people in this SoE. We have done 5,153 searches, both of property and vehicles.

“We have done six detention orders, 38 firearms were seized and 543 rounds of ammunition were also seized.”

He said just under ten kilogrammes of marijuana and just 146 grammes of cocaine had been seized from the operations so far.

Benjamin said the police service would be going out to all the divisions in Operation Summer Slam.

“We have already started it. We’ve seen some fruitful returns from it and it’s where we are targeting priority offenders as well as various people who may be involved in gang operations, as well as we are seeking to dismantle and disrupt gang operations as well.”