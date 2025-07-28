PCA stands firm as social media page calls for director's removal

David West -

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) is reaffirming its right to raise concerns about police-involved fatal shootings during the state of emergency (SoE), emphasising its actions fall squarely within its legal mandate.

The authority has rejected recent calls for the resignation of its director, David West, and said it remains committed to impartial oversight and the protection of citizens' rights.

In a statement dated July 27, the PCA addressed a post circulating "in the public domain" in response to its earlier statement, issued on July 23, which expressed concern over the recent spike in police-involved fatal shootings following the nationwide SoE declared on July 18.

“As an independent civilian oversight body, the PCA’s statement was issued within the context of its legislative mandate, established under the Police Complaints Authority Act.”

The PCA said that while it acknowledged calls for the resignation of West, such reactions would not deter the authority from fulfilling its lawful obligations.

The statement concluded, “The PCA remains committed to impartiality, fairness, and the protection of all citizens’ rights.”

In the PCA's July 23 statement, it expressed concern over the rise in police-involved fatal shootings during the SoE.

"In the five days since it commenced, there have been five such incidents."

It added that the PCA was actively monitoring developments, and remained committed to thoroughly investigating each police-involved killing in accordance with its legislative mandate.

That statement concluded by stressing the PCA's role as an independent oversight body and reiterated the call for accountability, transparency, and strict adherence to the rule of law in police interactions with members of the public, "especially during periods of heightened security operations."

In a brief phone interview with Newsday on July 27, West clarified that the PCA’s later statement was prompted by a Facebook post from the page Crime Wave TT News & Media 1. He acknowledged that the page was not a credible news source.

At the time of reporting, the page had attracted more than 31,000 followers.

The post, titled Immediate Dismissal of PCA Head David West, claimed a group of concerned citizens was preparing to launch an online petition demanding his removal.

It accused West of demonstrating “a lack of balance and support for law enforcement at a time when the nation is grappling with escalating crime” and encouraged the public to support the petition.

According to the post, public outrage erupted after West allegedly “harshly criticised” a police operation carried out under the SoE. It claimed West used his platform to cast doubt and call for investigations, thereby “signalling distrust in those tasked with protecting the nation.”

The post further characterised West as consistently adversarial toward law enforcement.

“West has adopted a posture of criticism, obstruction, and antagonism toward the police. At a time when TT is gripped by a crime crisis, his ongoing attacks demoralise officers and embolden criminal elements who now believe the law is more focused on policing the police than protecting the public.”

It went on to accuse the PCA, under West’s leadership, of becoming “a tool of delay and distrust,” even in situations where officers acted lawfully in response to armed threats.

The post concluded with a direct appeal to the government to remove West and "appoint a leader who will serve the people, not stand in the way of those who protect them. The safety of the nation depends on it.”