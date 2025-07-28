Pay attention to Stockholm Syndrome

Prisons Officers’ Association president Gerard Gordon -

THE EDITOR: Two things can be true. Walking and chewing gum at the same time even a six-year-old can do without making a misstep or biting on his tongue.

The Prison Officers Association president says his officers feel disrespected by other law enforcement organisations. Let us be reminded and be guided that a man is the sum total of his experiences.

Every man, woman and child already knows how disrespectful many who wear the police and other uniforms can be, even towards us the ordinary citizens. Hypocritically, too, many of us like to be politically correct by saying that it's just a handful of bad apples that are tarnishing the entire force.

The way things are in this country, I think we have those numbers back to front. I think the bushel is what is contaminating the few good ones.

Now back to the president and his prison officers. He also has to pay attention to something called the Stockholm Syndrome.

KENNY DAVID

via e-mail