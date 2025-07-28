No bail for woman in Satie Karim kidnap case

Police leave the abandoned house in Rampanalgas on July 22, a day after kidnap victim Jankie Satie Karim was rescued from the house. - File photo

The Matura woman slapped with three charges in connection with the abduction of Jankie Satie Karim has been denied bail by a High Court Master.

Leandro Mohansingh, 21, of Matura, was formally charged on July 26, with kidnapping Karim at Bassie Street, Curepe, on July 13; falsely imprisoning her in Rampanalgas, and between July 16 to 20, together with others, pursued a ransom by negotiations for her release.

She appeared before Master Rehanna Hosein on July 28. Attorneys Keron Ramkhalwhan and Anwar Hosein represent Mohansingh who was charged on July 26.

On July 25, a High Court judge gave the police until 4 pm on July 26 to either charge or release the woman.

Justice Karen Reid said by 4 pm on July 26 the police “would have had sufficient time to determine whether the applicant should be charged or released.

“If the applicant is not charged or released by 4 pm on the 26th of July 2025, I find that a continued detention, thereafter, would become unjustified.

“If the applicant is not released or charged… She should forthwith,thereafter, be released.”

Earlier on Friday, Justice Reid granted a writ of habeas corpus calling on the police to justify the woman’s continued detention.

Police rescued Karim at a house in Rampanalgas, Toco, on July 21.

One of the kidnappers used Karim as a shield but was shot dead by an elite hostage rescue, counter terrorism unit of the police service.

Two other suspects were captured and taken into custody for questioning.

Karim, 44, of Bassie Street, Spring Village, Valsayn was snatched at gunpoint on July 13 around 9.50 pm.

Her abductors also stole her white Toyota Hilux, which was later recovered at Sunset Drive, Five Rivers, Arouca.

She was bundled into a car and taken away.

A second suspect was also shot and killed in D'Abadie hours after Karim was recaptured.

On July 28, the High Court also ordered the police to charge or release another suspect, a dentist, by the end of the day.