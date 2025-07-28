Headliner goes for four in Santa Rosa

Dillon Khelawan will aim to steer Headliner to victory at the Midsummer Classic. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

JASON CLIFTON

After a break of one month, racing action will resume at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, on August 1.

The feature attraction will be the Midsummer Classic that has attracted a quality field of seven runners. Pre-race favourite Headliner, will be looking to go for a fourth win this year and capture the second leg of the local triple crown that would be contested over 1,800 metres on the turf course.

Other declared runners in this contest will be Showtime and Supreme Leader, both being conditioned by Johnathan Lyder for owner Alan Cabral. The very impressive Free Pass, that is trained by Glen Emmanuel, and newcomer Just Isa Bella coming from the barn of trainer Terrance Thomas, will compete also.

It’s expected that Barbadian apprentice rider Aaron Daniel will be booked for five rides on the day’s programme. Another apprentice that would be having his first mount on the local circuit is Ameer Balroop, a three kilo claimer.

Balroop’s first mount will be aboard Uncle Ben in the third contest for trainer/owner Moses Boxie. He will then get the leg up once again on Bold And Brave for Boxie and his final mount will be aboard Just Isa Bella in the feature contest.

Post time for the seven-race holiday card is slated at 12.45 pm.