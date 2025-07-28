Golfers tee off at Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Champs on July 29

TT captain Ross Ramkissoon. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Trinidad and Tobago Junior National Golf Team has settled in at the Fairfield Marriott Hotel in Puerto Rico, ahead of the start of the 2025 Caribbean Junior Golf Championships on July 29.

The 12-member team participated in the opening Ceremony at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande on July 28, where all competing nations were formally presented.

TT team captain Ross Ramkissoon spoke with local media and expressed his confidence in the team’s mental and physical preparedness for the challenges of the course, a TT Golf Association statement said.

Following the ceremony, the team completed their official practice round, with both the coach Chris Richards Snr and manager Michael Charles both satisfied with the players’ focus, form, and execution.

The athletes themselves reported feeling energized, composed, and ready to rise to the occasion, the statement added.

With tournament play set to begin from 8 am, Team TT is raring to go.

Ramkissoon (boys 16-18), Adam Green while Ethan Collier, Ben Laughlin, and Isaiah Rowley will compete in the boys 14-15. Additionally, Varin Singh and Josh Frankland, a first-time national team qualifier, vie for honours in the boys 13 and under.

For the girls, Elise La Borde (girls 16-18) and Isabella Ramdeen take on the region’s young talents as this event gathers over 100 of the Caribbean’s top junior players aged 11-18 for four days of high-level competition.

Thirteen nations, including host Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Barbados, Dominican Republic, and TT, vie for the Hank James Team Trophy and six individual age-group titles.

The team is backed by a support staff comprising coach Richards Snr, team manager Charles, assistant manager Marsha Rae Leben and TT Golf Association (TTGA) representative Kalam Sookoor. – “all of whom have played a vital role in guiding the athletes to this international stage,”