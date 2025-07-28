Educator Alison de la Bastide commits to improving literacy in Trinidad and Tobago

BAVINA SOOKDEO

More than 6,000 of the over 17,000 students who wrote this year’s SEA exam scored below 50 per cent, and according to educator Alison de la Bastide, “These are not just statistics. They represent children – many of whom have already started to disengage from learning, from opportunity and from hope.”

The Diego Martin resident has over 35 years of classroom and leadership experience, and a lifelong love for literacy. De la Bastide told Newsday she has always known her calling. “I’ve been practising being a teacher since I was about seven years old,” she said. One birthday, she asked for a blackboard and chalk and would often line up her stuffed animals and “teach” them for hours.

This love for literacy was nurtured by her father who read to her and her siblings each night. Dr Seuss’ Horton the Elephant remains a favourite to this day. “My father had no idea that by reading to us, he was laying the foundation for a lifelong love of books and learning. Books were a treasured part of my childhood, but I don’t have fond memories of primary school. Even as a young child, I remember thinking that if I ever became a teacher, I would be kind and make learning joyful – so different from the fear and pressure I often experienced in the classroom.”

Today, at the age of 61, de la Bastide has certainly done that. As a director of the NGO Let’s Read, she is dedicated to improving literacy through access to diverse books and the revitalisation of school libraries. She has taught at both preschool and primary school levels locally and abroad. Additionally, she facilitates teacher education workshops and volunteers as a coordinator at a SERVOL Junior Life Centre, where she helps students aged 12–16 strengthen their literacy skills. She has completed numerous education qualifications, including a London Montessori diploma in Early Childhood Education, a BEd in elementary education and an MEd in educational administration and leadership from University of New Brunswick, Canada. She believes that the ability to read is foundational to a successful education – and that reading for pleasure is key to unlocking lifelong learning.

That pleasure, she insists, begins with access. “Only about 15 to 20 per cent of households in TT have ‘library-type’ books for children,” she said. “These books are costly, and with VAT now applied to pleasure-reading material, they’re even less accessible. That’s why school libraries are so essential ­– many families simply can’t afford personal libraries or regular visits to public ones, especially in underserved areas.”

Let’s Read is a strong supporter of many local authors and as De la Bastide explained, hearing and reading books that feel familiar can be a powerful experience for young readers – it validates their identity and deepens their connection to reading. “Unfortunately, due to high printing costs, local books are often more expensive, which limits their reach. That’s why we must support our local authors,” she said. Thus far, she has compiled a database of over 40 children’s authors from TT. “Their books belong in every school and public library across the country,” she insisted. “We must do everything in our power to make joyful, meaningful reading a part of every child’s life.”

Let’s Read has revitalised over 40 school libraries nationwide. De la Bastide’s proudest moment, however, has been the restoration of the Laventille Girls’ Government Primary School library. “The space has been completely transformed, with over 1,500 new and diverse books installed to reflect the students’ needs, interests and backgrounds.”

While restoring libraries is vital, de la Bastide is also a critic of the SEA system. “Our primary classrooms are still driven by textbooks, worksheets, and high-stakes testing ­– especially the SEA exam. This system discourages creativity, collaboration and critical thinking. Worse, it strips away the joy of learning and replaces it with fear and fatigue. Too many children associate reading with stress and punishment, not pleasure.”

She insists that the root cause of our literacy challenges lies in the structure of our education system. “It’s rigid, one-dimensional, and largely fails to accommodate diverse learning styles. Many students, particularly boys, struggle to stay engaged in classrooms that depend heavily on textbooks, workbooks and passive listening. For far too many children, their first experience with reading is through these uninspiring materials, and that rarely ignites a love of reading.”

If she had her way, the SEA exam would be removed altogether, and replaced with a 20-year reform plan rooted in equity, creativity and 21st-century skills. “Modernising our school infrastructure is essential. Every child should be able to transition from primary to secondary school without the trauma of a high-stakes exam at age 11,” she stressed, pointing out that this is only possible if students leave primary school with strong foundational skills, particularly in reading and writing. “Too many don’t, and once they reach secondary school, it’s even harder to get the support they need,” she stated sadly.

De la Bastide pointed out that every teacher in Finland holds a master’s degree. She added, “If we are serious about reform, we must invest in our educators and at the heart of every school, there should be a vibrant, well-run library that supports literacy and learning. Many of our schools already have hands-on learning resources, but the pressure of the SEA exam means they’re underused. It’s all about pen and paper and test prep. That paradigm must change,” she insisted.

Additionally, she stressed that to reform TT's education system there must be data – real, updated literacy assessments that tell us where students are and how we can support them. She noted that TT hasn’t had a formal national literacy survey since the 1970s. “And that one simply asked people if they could read and write. Over 98 per cent said 'yes,” De la Bastide said. “A more meaningful assessment, like the one ALTA and UWI did in the 1990s, found that about one in four adults were functionally illiterate. Today, experts estimate that number is over 40 per cent. Yet we still rely on outdated data.” She emphasised that we urgently need comprehensive, updated data that captures students' reading comprehension, writing ability, vocabulary, and fluency across age groups. “This is critical to shaping evidence-based policy,” she stressed.

De la Bastide also noted that literacy and crime are deeply connected. “Literacy is a gateway to opportunity, and when that gateway is closed, it leaves young people vulnerable,”

She referenced an article she once read in The New York Times by author Neil Gaiman, where he explained that in the US, much of the prison system is privatised and they forecast future demand. “So how do they estimate how many prison cells they’ll need in 15 years? One of the tools they use is a simple algorithm: they look at how many ten- and 11-year-olds cannot read and how many do not read for pleasure. That figure gives them a pretty accurate prediction,” she said. “We do not have local data, but more than 60 per cent of prison inmates in the US prisons are functionally illiterate. Additionally, 85 per cent of juvenile offenders in the system are functionally illiterate. If that doesn’t make us take our literacy crisis seriously, I don’t know what will,” she lamented. “When we fail to give children the tools to read – and to love reading – we are not just jeopardising their education. We are putting their futures at risk,” she warned.

De la Bastide doesn’t just talk about reforming education – she lives it. The certified LEGO® Education and Serious Play facilitator, integrates storytelling and creative play into literacy work. “When students build a story with LEGO, then describe or write about it, they’re developing vocabulary, narrative structure, and confidence. For struggling readers, this bridge between thinking and expressing is transformative,” she explained.

Let’s Read is now launching a Library Impact Project with two public primary schools. With support from financial institutions and corporate TT, the NGO hopes to gather data proving that access to engaging books significantly improves literacy outcomes. Still, the organisation receives no financial support from the state. “We’ve gotten the (Education) Ministry’s blessing to fundraise and improve libraries, but with 481 public primary schools in the country, we can’t do it alone.”

De la Bastide hopes, “That every student in TT, no matter where they live or what their circumstances, has access to a state-of-the-art school library…a space where they feel welcome, inspired and free to explore the world through books. I want us to be remembered for instilling a lifelong love of reading in as many children as possible. Because once a child discovers the joy of reading, their world opens up, and there’s no limit to what they can achieve.”