Dylan Carter misses out on 50m butterfly semis spot at World Aquatics

Dylan Carter -

TT swimmer Dylan Carter missed out on a spot in the semifinals of the men's 50-metre butterfly event at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, on July 26.

Carter finished 21st overall, falling short of a top-16 finish and a place in the semis.

Swimming in heat ten of 11, Carter ended seventh in 23.36 seconds.

It was a closely-fought race as the second-placed Abdelrahman Samah of Egypt finished in 23.21. Only 0.15 of a second separated Samah and Carter. The top three in heat ten were fast enough to progress to the semifinals.

After press time on July 27, three TT swimmers were in action. Nikoli Blackman was carded to swim in the men's 200m freestyle, Zuri Ferguson in the women's 100m backstroke and Liam Carrington in the men's 100m backstroke.