Dream Team, Coca in Darryl Mahabir KO semis

Dream Team thumped Guaico Tamana Ballers 5-2 on July 26 to advance to the semifinals of the Darryl Mahabir Knockout tournament, a mini competition in the annual Anthony Wolfe Sweet 16 Football League at the Manzanilla Recreation Ground. The tournament, with a $7,000 prize pool, is dedicated to the late Darryl Mahabir, the former owner of North East Stars FC, where Wolfe, a 2006 World Cup player, once plied his trade.

With the league's group phase complete, the tournament gets teams in gear before the lucrative Big 8 phase begins.

Dream Team's five-star performance was a true team effort as five different players got on the scoresheet. On target were Fikile Thompson, Keshaun St Rose, Carlon Wight, Devonte Felix and Romero Orosco.

For the Guaico boys, Kegan Ramroop and Kyle Ferreira bagged one each.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Coca got past Seed of Greatness Biche 3-1 courtesy a hat-trick from Mitchell Valentine. The victory ensured Coca's spot in the semis. Mitchell Quashie got the lone item for Biche.

Quarterfinal action continues in the Darryl Mahabir Knockout tournament on July 28 with Eastern County UTD versus Generation Next at 7.30 pm, followed by Cool It against Ricochea at 9 pm.

On July 29, East Side Strikers face Manzanilla Challengers Rebirth at 7.30 pm.

To complete the semifinal matchups, one of the winners will get a bye while the other two will vie for the final spot in the last four.