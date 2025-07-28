Breastfeeding Association of Trinidad and Tobago committed to supporting lactating mothers

The aggressive marketing of breastmilk substitutes which can undermine breastfeeding. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems is the theme of this year’s World Breastfeeding Week, and one that is being strongly reinforced by the Breastfeeding Association of TT.

Rosemary Anatol, international board-certified lactation consultant and advisor to the association said the week is celebrated annually from August 1-7, but in many countries, including TT, it is recognised throughout the month of August.

Founded in 1977, the association is a non-profit committed to promoting a breastfeeding culture through counselling, education and public awareness. It provides free, skilled and confidential support for mothers and families nationwide. Anatol said providing assistance to all sectors of the community to appreciate the benefits of human milk lies at the heart of the association’s mission.

Breastfeeding is the normal, natural and optimal way for babies to be fed and protects the health of all infants, especially during the vulnerable stages of early child development. “The Breastfeeding Association is committed to providing a service by its certified breastfeeding counsellors that is supportive, respectful, confidential, skilled, ethical and available free of charge to mothers and their families,” she said.

World Breastfeeding Week, launched in 1992 by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action, is now marked in over 170 countries and aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Anatol said, “The Breastfeeding Association of Trinidad and Tobago was the first to recognise World Breastfeeding Week in TT and has promoted it every year.” The association has held workshops, support groups, open-house sessions, television and radio discussions, library displays and seminars to highlight the week.

“For nearly 30 years it has hosted the Annual Walk and Breakfast in Trinidad, which now launches World Breastfeeding Week and is held in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, with support from the Regional Health Authorities.” In Tobago, she said, the association also hosts the Annual Walk and Breakfast and the Annual Breastfed Baby Competitions, held in health centres throughout the island. Both events are held in collaboration with the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection and the Tobago Regional Health Authority.

The association has collaborated with the health sector in many ways over the years – from being a member of the National Breastfeeding Committee and subsequently on several Regional Health Authority committees; working on development of a national breastfeeding policy and several RHA breastfeeding polices and more.

Speaking on this year’s theme, Anatol said it highlights the need for an all-of-society approach so that everyone can appreciate their role in creating supportive and sustainable environments for breastfeeding. “Breastfeeding support should begin in the ante-natal period, continue at birth, during postnatal hospitalisation and especially after discharge, when the mother is at home where support is so crucial,” said Anatol. “But it doesn’t stop there, support is important in communities, within families, in the workplace and in public spaces.”

She noted that breastfeeding is natural but not always instinctive, and many mothers face social and practical challenges. Lack of support from family, community or workplaces – especially those without proper facilities – can make breastfeeding difficult. “Returning to work can also create challenges especially if the workplace lacks facilities for the mother to express her milk and she may feel pressure to stop breastfeeding,” Anatol said, warning that sometimes misleading formula marketing exploits mothers’ doubts and is often more accessible than breastfeeding support, undermining confidence and informed choices.

“There are still many myths that can seem confusing or discouraging for new mothers,” she stated. “Mothers may lack sufficient accurate information about breastfeeding techniques, latching, milk supply and common challenges. This is when it is so important to have reliable, accurate and accessible breastfeeding support from the beginning.” This service is available to mothers from the association free of charge.

Anatol said attitudes towards breastfeeding have changed considerably, and most people now recognise that it is the normal, natural and healthiest way to feed infants and young children, and are aware of the many health benefits for babies and mothers. Still, many individuals erroneously believe that mothers cannot produce enough breastmilk to satisfy their babies’ needs and a mother must "top up" with artificial baby milk. “A common misconception is that if you pick up your baby frequently you will spoil him/her and make him/her ‘extra clingy’ whereas the opposite is true,” Anatol said. “Responding to your baby’s needs causes them to be more confident, outgoing and independent as they grow.”

She said sustainable support systems currently existing in TT for breastfeeding mothers include the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI). “This WHO/UNICEF initiative aims to support breastfeeding by incorporating the ten steps to successful breastfeeding at hospitals throughout the country,” she explained. “Mount Hope Women’s Hospital, Sangre Grande Hospital, Point Fortin Hospital and Scarborough General Hospital, in Tobago, have received BFHI accreditation while Port of Spain and San Fernando Hospitals are working towards achieving this status.”

She said there are also community-based initiatives at health centres and from the Mamatoto Birth and Resource Centre in Port of Spain. “The Breastfeeding Association of TT has been fulfilling this role providing a support system for pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and their families, free of charge, for almost 50 years.”

She said there are gaps, especially the need for improvement with workplace support. “Many women face challenges to maintain breastfeeding due to inadequate maternity leave policies, lack of designated breastfeeding space within the workplace and insufficient time for expressing milk at work. Paternity leave is also not available for most fathers.”

Regarding the challenge of the aggressive marketing of breastmilk substitutes which can undermine breastfeeding, Anatol said stringent regulations and legislation are lacking to enforce the International Code of Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes and relevant World Health Assembly resolutions, especially as it relates to digital marketing. “Regulation is critical to counter the misinformation and to protect breastfeeding,” Anatol insisted.

Asked how workplaces can better support breastfeeding mothers, Anatol employers can provide flexible work arrangements for the mother to express her breastmilk in a private room or designated area (a bathroom is not acceptable) with access to refrigeration for storage. "The association is available to provide more information on the Corporate Lactation/Mother Friendly Workplace Initiative.”

Fathers too can be important advocates for breastfeeding for their child. Anatol said, “Research indicates that when fathers are supportive of breastfeeding, they provide practical and emotional support and boost their partner’s confidence.” She said fathers are now welcomed within the public health sector, encouraged to attend ante-natal appointments and classes and to be present in the hospital for the birth. “The Breastfeeding Association welcomes and encourages fathers to be present during breastfeeding counselling sessions and at every stage of the breastfeeding journey.”

She urges people to support breastfeeding which is crucial for both the baby and the mother’s health and development. “For the baby it provides optimal nutrition, strengthens the immune system, helps in brain development and reduces the risk of many illnesses and diseases, both short-term and long-term. For the mother it helps in postpartum recovery and lowers the risk of certain cancers and diseases.”

Emphasising that it can be challenging when parents are not fully supported, Anatol said, “When mothers feel safe and secure in their ability to breastfeed then they will breastfeed successfully and create a foundation for the start of a healthy life for their child.”

Breastfeeding Week activities in TT

This year the association launched World Breastfeeding Week with the Annual Walk and Breakfast on July 26. Celebrations in Tobago commenced with the Annual Best Breastfed Competitions held in health centres in collaboration with the Tobago Regional Health Authority and the support of the Nutrition Department. Winners of these competitions will receive their prizes at an awards ceremony in August.

Tobago’s Annual Walk and Breakfast will be held on August 9. Registration begins at 6 am at Old Market Square, Upper Scarborough. The walk begins at 6.30 am and will be led by the Boys’ Brigade. Participants will trek through the streets of Scarborough to the Esplanade where breakfast will be served and followed by a prize-giving ceremony. Further information is available on the Facebook pages of The Breastfeeding Association of TT and the Tobago Regional Health Authority.

Mothers seeking accurate, evidence-based information and breastfeeding support can call the Breastfeeding Association of TT at 468-5412, 708-2991 or 628-8234.