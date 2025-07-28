Bethel returns to Tobago Heritage Festival after 10-year break

Terisa Roberts,centre, was crowned Miss Personality in 2007. -

After being away from the Tobago Heritage Festival for close to ten years, the village of Bethel is back.

And Pearl Duke-Orr, co-ordinator of Bethel's production couldn't be happier.

“I am extremely excited that the village is back in the annual festivities,” Duke-Orr told Newsday.

With the village's showcase scheduled for July 29, Duke-Orr said the support is minimal, even as she remains hopeful.

“We’re still having some issues with them (the villagers) participating fully. When you’re out of something for a while you want to stay and see it work. I’m not new with them but that era, these folks are big people now, then they were teenagers going to school, so now it’s like coming back. It’s a bit slow but its coming around.”

She said with every practice session, villages have a better understanding of the presentation, saying they love thier culture.

“Once you get a lapse, you would take your time to come in, so they’re getting energised with it. We’re trying to go around and give them notices. They came in very nice with two meetings at first, but then they started to slack off, and now they’re starting to come again. I desire more but I am really, really happy they’re coming around.”

She said she has a number of youths involved, recalling that the first practice session in mid-June had about ten participants.

“I was head over heels because school was going on, and I realised that they started to not come, but I quickly understood that they had revisions ongoing as test was coming up. I stopped the practice and after school closed, now you’re starting to see a lot of them. I’m still looking for some more youths, but this heritage is just an opening for them and by the next time, or it even depends on how it goes, you will see more people coming to attach themselves.”

The production, she said is titled – Legacy of Africa.

“We want to showcase – though we’re not in Africa, we are African descendants and we have all kinds of people. We want to showcase in different ways the culture of like dances, some of their songs, the food being prepared – it’s a mixture of Tobago and a mixture of the legacy we inherited from Africa.”

For the first time, the day’s activities would start with a street parade from Egypt junction which will include a cultural performance.

She is calling on all Tobagonians to come out dressed in African wear, and be a part of the experience.

Past president of the Bethel council Cloyd Williams said he too is excited as he welcomed the group back to the annual event.

“We didn’t just opt out. Every year the festival’s organising committee would select different villages based on the interest and the proposals etc. This year we’re lucky, next year we may not be so lucky – that really has to do with the festivals commission. Nobody really comes out of heritage, the festival’s commission would review your proposal, and they really have the final say.”

Williams said he has been to a few of the practice sessions.

“It feels good to be back, and I definitely can say that we’re doing well. The practice is going on for the production, I does be there all the time. They look very energised and pretty active, so I think this production would be very nice. The folks are very happy and excited to be back on track.”

He commended the involvement of youths.

“I have seen a few youths, and then we have some of the older folks who was there with me – you have to do more promotion and get the youths out, make it more attractive. They are there but I think it could have been better.”

In 2007, the village’s queen Terisa Roberts was crowned Miss Heritage Personality. Roberts said she would be participating in this year's production and was happy to see the village once again involved.

“I feel great, it feels good to be back on the stage.”

This year, the community will be represented by 22-year-old Denique Saul. Saul described herself as “intelligent, passionate goal-oriented and rooted in culture.” She said throughout her childhood, she participated in a lot of extracurricular activities.

“... but after participating in Heritage for the first time in 2014, I fell in love with folk dance and never stopped dancing to beat of the drums. My second love, however, is aviation which I am currently pursuing a career in.”

This is her first time in the Miss Heritage Personality competition.

“I chose to participate to help Bethel shine again and to deepen my own appreciation for our rich heritage.”

But just how does she feel about the opportunity?

“Honestly, I feel calm. This experience has definitely pushed me out of my comfort zone, and there have been challenges along the way. But with prayer, an excellent team and a strong support system, the stress doesn’t linger. I’m focused, grateful, and ready to give my best.”

She said this year, the committee did a “lucky dip” for its personality depiction selection.

“Each delegate had to dip their hand in an envelope containing different themes and whatnot. My random selection was the Speyside Waterwheel and Ruins and I am proud to be depicting this historical monument while representing my community.”

She said one can expect to see Bethel’s flag flying high.

“Proudly representing our community, I’ll use all I’ve learned over the years to inspire others, honour our roots, and keep Tobago’s spirit alive.”

This year's’ staging of the 38th edition of the festival under the theme – Time Longer Than Twine – began on July 1 and ends on African Emancipation Day, August 1.