Bail for 3 accused of stealing 5 AC units from church

- File photo

Three men from Freeport were each granted $50,000 bail on charges of sacrilege in connection with the theft of several air-conditioning units and other property from a church.

Govinda Mohammed, Orkaron Mohammed and Rajin Seepersad, also known as Kishan, appeared before Master Whitney Franklin on July 28.

Attorneys Enrique Singh represented the Mohammeds and Bhimal Maharajh represented Seepersad. A sufficiency hearing is set for May 19, 2026.

Police said the charges stem from a July 18 report by parishioners of the Christian Prayer Centre at Grant Trace, Beaucarro Road, Freeport, who discovered a break-in that resulted in the loss of five 36,000 BTU air-conditioning condenser units, two 12,000 BTU air-conditioning units, two wooden doors and a table, together worth about $44,775.

Investigators said a padlock on the northern side of the church had been cut to gain entry. On July 23, police were tipped off that some of the stolen units were listed for sale online. Officers later found two condenser units in the possession at a location in Chase Village.

Cash believed to be proceeds from the sales of stolen property, totaling $1,800, was also recovered.