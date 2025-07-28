Bad parking In Ramsaran Park

THE EDITOR: I write on behalf of frustrated residents of Ramsaran Park, Chaguanas, who continue to suffer due to the inconsiderate and persistent bad parking habits of staff from both iQor and the Chaguanas Health Centre.

On a daily basis, vehicles belonging to workers from these institutions are haphazardly parked throughout our residential neighbourhood – blocking driveways, obstructing free flow of traffic, and reducing access for emergency vehicles.

These streets were not designed to handle overflow parking from nearby commercial or public sector entities. What was once a quiet residential community is now plagued by congestion, noise, and blatant disregard for those who actually live here.

This situation reflects a lack of planning, empathy, and respect on the part of both organisations. iQor and the health centre have an obligation to ensure that their operations do not negatively impact surrounding communities. We call on them to immediately implement proper staff parking arrangements and stop treating Ramsaran Park as a free-for-all car park.

Residents have had enough. It is time to do better. Respect our homes. Respect our space.

RANJANA RAMBACHAN

via e-mail