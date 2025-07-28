AI Explorers graduates advised to use tech knowledge wisely

Sponsors and participants in the Venture Credit Union Co-operative Society Limited five-days Youth Technology Camp 2025 graduation, at Lisa Gardens Community Centre, Couva on July 18. - Photos by Inins Francis

After a five-day workshop on Artificial Intelligence (AI), young creatives produced futuristic computer games as part of their presentations for the graduation ceremony on July 18.

The Youth Technology Camp 2025 AI Explorers, organised by Venture Credit Union Co-operative Society Limited drew more than 50 campers between the ages of 11-17.

Under the theme, Unlocking the Future of Technology, the campers were awarded certificates and special prizes at Lisa Gardens Community Centre, Couva.

Participants showed five minutes of gaming programmes, which they learned mostly based on combating aliens, comets, and how to save the world from cosmic intruders.

Feature speaker, social media content creator Jamel Sampson (Certified Sampson) encouraged the graduates to be committed to hard work. He told them he began his stint as a content creator when he was ten years old, and it was not a path parent usually encourage their children to take.

“Growing up in a realm of technology and in the realm of wanting to see how technology could benefit…I want to thank the parents for supporting. I hope you (pupils) understand how important AI is; there is good and bad with it. You have seen all over the work how it is.”

Sharing with the pupils how the future looks with AI and with their input, Sampson said: “You never know who could be sitting here that could be the next AI generator for using AI for graphic design, for information in a good way. It is important that you learn and take the information you learn. In anything you do, you have to work hard, consistency and hard work beats everything.”

He sang and encouraged the pupils to sing along to the song, Change Yuh Life, before he left the stage.

Divided into groups of five, the pupils used names synonymous with superheroes from long ago, like the Fantastic Five, Dream Team, ML Flappy Bird, Power Rangers, The Big Five, The Rocket AI, Orion, SIGMARS, Fantastic Four, and Quantums Coders.

DeNyssa Christom-Furlonge, board vice president and committee chairman, said the camp is in its sixth year and was temporarily halted when during the covid19 pandemic. She said the camp continued virtually, and now is now up-and-running in-person.

Christom-Furlonge said the camp was also supported by other corporate sponsors whose children would have benefited by being members of the credit union if not being members themselves.

