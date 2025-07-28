AC Port of Spain win, Police lose in Club Shield

AC Port of Spain's Leston Paul, left, tries to screen the ball during a match against Scholars International in the Caribbean Club Shield at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on July 27. Photo by Daniel Prentice - Daniel Prentice

The Trinidad and Tobago teams recorded mixed results in the 2025 Caribbean Club Shield tournament, which kicked off on July 27.

AC Port of Spain emerged with a narrow 2-1 win over Scholars International of Cayman Islands in Group D action at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. Josiah Wilson opened the scoring for the "Capital Boys" in the 28th minute, a lead the TT Premier Football League team held until halftime.

The halftime team talk seemed to motivate Scholars as Christopher Brown equalised in the 48th minute.

With time running out, Jean-Heim McFee grabbed the winner for AC with an 85th-minute strike.

In another match played at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Police FC lost 3-1 to Barbadian club Weymouth Wales in a Group C contest.

Two goals by Andreas Applewhaite in the fourth and 43rd minutes of play gave Weymouth a 2-0 lead, but Kwesi Allen gave the Police fans something to cheer about when he pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time.

There were less goals in the second half, but Romario Harewood put the icing on the cake for Weymouth with an 88th-minute item after getting a pass from Applewhaite.

On July 29, AC Port of Spain will play Jamaican club Arnett Gardens at Hasely Crawford from 2 pm and at the same venue, Police FC will meet Eagles of St Maarten at 4 pm.