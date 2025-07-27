Youth Empowerment Camp launched in San Fernando

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Khadijah Ameen takes a selfie with police officers at the launch of the Municipal Police Youth Empowerment Camp at the San Fernando Central Secondary School on July 21. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

For three weeks, from July 21 to August 8, 40 young people are participating in a transformative Youth Empowerment Camp, the brainchild of members of the San Fernando Municipal Police Station.

An inaugural ceremony attended by several government officials, including Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen, and Naparima MP Dr Narindra Roopnarine, commended the officers for the initiative.

It was launched on July 21 at San Fernando Central Secondary School (Modsec) under the theme Empowering youths for tomorrow through collaborations today.

Dowlath, who is also the San Fernando West MP, said the initiative aligns with the Education Ministry's goals and the broader vision of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC.

He explained that the camp taught youths about "the softer skills in life."

Those include teamwork, time management and emotional balance.

Dowlath added, "They will also be exposed to training in technology, science, and how to manage their emotions. It is a holistic approach."

He highlighted the importance of emotional well-being, noting that many young people were under significant pressure from social media and peer pressure. He hopes the initiative can be used as a template by other municipalities.

In her address, Ameen said the camp aimed to develop leadership, life skills, and community-focused values, providing participants with the opportunity to dream, grow, and redefine their futures.

Ameen highlighted that initiatives like the camp were vital to breaking the cycle of disempowerment among youth, particularly during a time when they faced serious threats like gang violence, school violence and criminality.

She referred to the UNC's manifesto which spoke about having police in schools.

"The presence of police must not be perceived as something to be afraid of, and programmes like these help young people mentally to accept police officers as partners, as mentors and individuals to look up to," she said.

"Our children must see police officers as trustworthy, and it is for us to rebuild that trust in our society. We are in the midst of a state of emergency, and from what has been articulated in the news, it is clear that the authorities perceive that there is a threat to society."

She acknowledged that "bad apples" within the protective services put the entire service at risk.

On rebuilding trust with police and other members of the protective services, she said it was critical in adults, but it must also start with young people.

Ameen also urged continued collaboration across ministries, municipalities and communities.

"Let us build a TT where every young person feels seen, feels heard and empowered to succeed. We are in the process of preparing the next generation for TT. It is not only politicians who are leaders, Ameen said.

Saying the youngsters were leaders, she added, "As a leader, you must lead by example, and so more than ever, your actions will speak louder than your words."

Ameen called on San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris to put forward recommendations about the programme to her ministry so it could be incorporated into a drafted programme involving municipal police working with communities.

Roopnarine, who is also the parliamentary secretary in the Community and Culture Development Ministry, encouraged the youths to stay focused and grounded and to keep their eyes on their goals despite distractions.

He encouraged the youths to envision their dreams and put in the necessary efforts to achieve them, regardless of their chosen profession.

"The world will always have noise, but your purpose must be louder. Remember this hard work, works. Discipline builds character, and self-belief opens doors," he said.

"If you can envision a dream in your mind and you're willing to put in the work, you can achieve it in your life, whether you want to be a business owner, an engineer, an artist, a teacher, a doctor or a leader, you must have that power and that belief, the dream is yours, the journey is yours. Claim it."

Supt Dustan Renn and Sgt Derron Francois of the municipal police also attended and offered words of encouragement to the youths, promising three weeks of fun and engaging activities.