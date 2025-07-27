Three charges for woman accused of kidnapping

Kidnap victim Jankie Satie Karim was rescued on July 21. -

THREE charges have been laid against the woman held in connection with the abduction of Jankie Satie Karim.

Leandro Mohansingh, 21, of Matura, was formally charged on July 26, with kidnapping Karim at Bassie Street, Curepe, on July 13; falsely imprisoning her in Rampanalgas, and between July 16 to 20, together with others, pursued a ransom by negotiations for her release.

The charges followed a final interview,

Two hours earlier, her lawyer demanded her immediate release after confirming that she had not been charged at the court's deadline of 4 pm July 26, according to a letter sent to the Commissioner of Police.

The letter warned that if the woman remained in custody, contempt of court proceedings would follow.

At the time, attorney Keron Ramkhalwhan said inquiries with the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and the Chaguanas Police Station revealed that Mohansingh had not been formally charged with any offence. “We call upon you to release the applicant forthwith,” Ramkhalwhan wrote, adding that the commissioner had until 4.50 pm to respond.

On July 25, a High Court judge gave the police until 4 pm on July 26 to either charge or release the woman.

Justice Karen Reid said by 4 pm on July 26 the police “would have had sufficient time to determine whether the applicant should be charged or released.

“If the applicant is not charged or released by 4 pm on the 26th of July 2025, I find that a continued detention, thereafter, would become unjustified.

“If the applicant is not released or charged… She should forthwith, thereafter, be released.”

Earlier on Friday, Justice Reid granted a writ of habeas corpus calling on the police to justify the woman’s continued detention.

The woman’s attorneys Keron Ramkhalwhan, Shalini Sankar and Anwar Hosein argued that police were holding her without cause.

The woman was interviewed on Friday, and investigators were expected to approach the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice later that day

The police, in response to the writ, said the woman was arrested on July 21 after the investigators went to an abandoned beach house on the Toco Main Road, Rampanalgas. The police said the suspect was seen exiting the abandoned house, apprehended and then arrested.

An interview was first planned for July 23, but the police said it could not be done because the investigative team was also involved in another kidnapping of two victims on July 21.

The police also said investigators during that time, obtained warrants to search the woman’s phone for evidence for the Cyber Crime Unit to process.

They also noted that between July 22-24, five people suspected to be involved in Karim’s kidnapping, were arrested so the period of the investigation “has naturally lengthened,” because of the number of people allegedly involved. The police also said while the interview was being done on Friday, investigators were also executing a search warrant at the woman’s home in Matura.

The police insisted because of the seriousness of the offence and the number of persons detained, the period of the woman's detention was justified and reasonable.

The suspect was arrested at about 5 pm on July 21 in connection with Karim's kidnapping and taken to a police station in West Trinidad.

Cpl George of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit is the lead investigator. In their earlier application for the writ, the woman’s attorneys said family members were told the woman would be interviewed at 11 am on July 23, but the meeting was postponed. Her lawyers repeatedly asked for the new time, but none was given. No interview had yet taken place up until the matter was called at 9 am.

At 11.09 pm on July 23, the woman’s attorneys sent a pre-action letter to the commissioner asking for her release. The commissioner’s lawyers replied the next morning, promising a response on July 24. When none came, the attorneys renewed their request for her release.

Later that day, the commissioner’s attorneys said officers were still reviewing the case with senior police leaders and would respond by the end of the day.

At 5.59 pm, the woman’s attorneys wrote again, noting that at that time 72 hours had passed with no interview. The commissioner’s office later scheduled the interview for 9 am on July 25. However, the suspect’s attorneys insisted it be moved to 8.30 pm the same day or they would proceed with habeas corpus proceedings. No further reply came.

The lawyers argue her continued detention is unlawful. Police rescued Karim at a house in Rampanalgas, Toco, on July 21.

One of the kidnappers used Karim as a shield but was shot dead by an elite hostage rescue, counter terrorism unit of the police service.

Two other suspects were captured and taken into custody for questioning.

Karim, 44, of Bassie Street, Spring Village, Valsayn was snatched at gunpoint on July 13 around 9.50 pm.

Her abductors also stole her white Toyota Hilux, which was later recovered at Sunset Drive, Five Rivers, Arouca.

She was bundled into a car and taken away.

A second suspect was also shot and killed in D'Abadie hours after Karim was recaptured.