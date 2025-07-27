Taking music across Trinidad and Tobago

Students of Cocorite Government Primary School perform during the concert at City Hall, Port of Spain, on July 1. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

SCHOOLCHILDREN from all across TT have been entertaining crowds at they embark on the District Music Concert series.

On July 1, 21 schools from the Port of Spain and Environs Education District gathered at City Hall.

The event opened with a moving performance of the National Anthem by students of the Princess Elizabeth Centre, followed by a spirited rendition of Mangoes.

Throughout the day, students from across the district delivered vibrant performances featuring calypso, soca, steelpan and folk music and KIDS was on hand to capture images.

The Ministry of Education in a Facebook post said, “All participating students have benefitted from instruction under the Ministry of Education’s Primary School Music Programme Unit (PSMPU).”

There are 289 primary schools from across TT in the programme.

It added, “The programme not only fosters cultural appreciation, but also provides a meaningful outlet for expression and emotional development. Students are also given opportunities to perform at national events including Panorama, Music Festival and Best Village.”

Students from over 30 schools gathered at the Rio Claro Car Park on July 8 for the South Eastern Education District Music Concert.

“They showcased a vibrant range of performances. From steelpan and vocal solos to Indian dance, African drums, violin and tassa, the event reflected the diversity and talent of the district’s young performers,“ the ministry said on July 10.

It said the PSMPU offers professional music training to students.

“The programme not only supports creative expression and cultural engagement, but also helps children develop confidence, focus and resilience. Experiences like this empower children to discover their strengths and unlock their full potential,” it said.