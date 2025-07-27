PNM calls for permanent memorial for 1990 coup attempt

Pennelope Beckles -

OPPOSITION Leader and PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles says there should be a permanent memorial for the population to remember the July 27, 1990 coup attempt.

She made the call in a statement issued on July 26, ahead of the 35th anniversary of the coup attempt.

Beckles said. "This dark chapter in our history deserves a permanent memorial, a museum-quality display capturing the horror and chaos of those six days, replete with poignant images, heartfelt testimonials, and historical context."

She added, "Such a tribute would serve to educate current and future generations about the events, causes, and consequences of the attempted coup d’état."

Beckles paid tribute to people who were killed during the attempted coup.

They included then Diego Martin Central MP Leo des Vignes, SRP Solomon McLeod, ASP Roger George, estate constable

Malcolm Basanta and ordinary citizens such as George Francis, Arthur Guiseppi and Helen Lavia.

"Their sacrifices must be remembered and respected."

Beckles said people also needed to reflect on the socio-economic challenges at that time.

"In 1990, Trinidad and Tobago grappled with significant economic challenges, exacerbated by a dramatic plunge in oil prices. This downturn precipitated a decline in real GDP of 3.5 per cent and a staggering rise in unemployment, surpassing 20 per cent."

She recalled. "Businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises, faced turmoil as the shadows of the coup extended across the country, exacerbating the hardships for families and communities."

Beckles said, "The distressing scenes of 27th July, 1990, undermined the very foundations of our democracy and threatened our sovereignty. We must, therefore, engage in difficult yet necessary conversations to prevent any recurrence of such a brazen violation of our national security and freedoms."

She added, "Together, let us ensure that we never forget the lessons that history has so starkly etched into our collective memory.