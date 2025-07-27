PM promises national memorial for 1990 attempted coup victims

PRIME MINISTER Kamla Persad-Bissessar has proposed to establish a national memorial to honour the victims of the 1990 coup attempt.

In her message to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the attack by armed insurgents, Persad-Bissessar said her People’s Partnership administration constituted the Sir David Simmons-led commission of enquiry and laid its four-volume report in parliament on March 14, 2014 – even waiving confidentiality on the final chapter. Guided by its recommendations, she said, her administration strengthened national security architecture and integrated the key findings into study programmes at our schools and universities. However, she said, work paused when the administration demitted office in 2015.

“Today, three months after returning to office, I reaffirm my government’s commitment to update that programme and consult on a fitting national memorial to the fallen, the injured, and the defenders,” Persad-Bissessar said.

In her message, the Prime Minister recalled the attack on the Red House, the destruction of Police Headquarters and the seizure of Trinidad and Tobago Television leading to the death of 24 people.

She condemned the attack, saying the perpetrators were no patriots.

“The true patriots defended the Constitution and safeguarded our republic, some at the cost of their lives, others bearing wounds and trauma to this day.”

She made special mention of those killed, like SRP Solomon McLeod, MP Leo des Vignes, ASP Roger George, security officers Mervyn Teague and Malcolm Basanta, and parliamentary clerk Lorraine Caballero. She also paid honour to members of the protective services, Defence Force, media, Parliament, and ordinary citizens “who stood as a barrier between chaos and continuity.”

Persad-Bissessar also honoured the prime minister at the time, ANR Robinson, minister Selwyn Richardson and and all others who were held hostage in the Red House “but never capitulated in the face of death.”

“For families who lost loved ones, know that Trinidad and Tobago has never forgotten your grief. For the survivors, we salute all who chose resilience over rage, unity over division, and hope over despair.”

In a jab at her immediate predecessors, Persad-Bissessar said the last decade of “unprecedented crime and violence” under their leadership only sharpened the lessons of the coup.

“Crisis leadership must be strong and coordinated; personal bias and rivalry must not eclipse accountability; and the rule of law remains our strongest shield.

“Today’s deleterious national security threats – transnational crime, digital disinformation, economic strain – remind us that “the price of democracy is eternal vigilance.””

She reminded citizens that they are a vital link in fighting these national security threats.

“Let this 35th anniversary of our darkest democratic hour, therefore, renew our commitment to those principles and the supremacy of law. Let its memory steel our resolve to ensure that in Trinidad and Tobago, power will always change hands by ballots, not bullets; debate may be fierce but will remain peaceful; diversity will always be our strength, not our fault line; and the love of liberty will forever guide us toward progress and prosperity. May God eternally bless our nation and preserve our great democracy.”