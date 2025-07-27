Murder of Candice Honore: Suspect’s attorney charged with perverting the course of justice

CHARGED: Michael Moore, aka "Tall Man" and "Fully Fully." -

POLICE have charged a Sangre Grande attorney with perverting the course of justice in connection with the homicide probe into the killing of 22-year-old Candice Honore, whose decomposing body was discovered in Valencia on July 17.

The attorney was initially detained on suspicion of harbouring a person of interest in the case, but a habeas corpus ruling later determined that his detention exceeded the lawful limit, police said in a statement on July 26.

After consultation with Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, investigators were advised to proceed with the charge.

The attorney was rearrested on July 26 by the Homicide Bureau’s Intelligence Team with support from the Eastern Division Task Force. He is expected to appear before a master of the High Court in the coming days.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Suzette Martin and Senior Superintendent Sean Dhilpaul led the operation, which included personnel from the Eastern Division, Homicide Support Team and Intelligence Unit.

“No one is above the law; be it attorneys, police officers, or public officials,” Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro said in a statement. “The TTPS remains resolute in its duty to uphold justice with impartiality and professionalism. While the decision to lay this charge reflects careful legal guidance and operational diligence, it is vital to emphasise the accused’s presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law. This development marks an investigatory milestone, not a conclusion.”

Police thanked the public for its continued cooperation and said the integrity of the investigation will be maintained throughout judicial proceedings.

After he was rearrested, the 50-year-old attorney was taken to the Arouca Police Station for processing. On July 23, Justice Nadia Kangaloo ordered his release after issuing a writ of habeas corpus earlier in the day.

Kangaloo had found that his continued detention was unlawful.

“Given the length of time for which he has been detained without charge, this court, therefore, considers that he is entitled to be released forthwith.

The attorney had been arrested two Sundays ago alongside a 28-year-old labourer as part of an investigation into the killing of 22-year-old Honore, whose dismembered body was discovered July 17 in a shallow pond in Valencia. Police suspect the labourer was hiding at the attorney’s office before their arrest.

Attorney Bhimal Maharajh, who is representing the attorney, had warned in a pre-action letter on July 22 that legal proceedings would begin if his client was not charged or released by 6 pm on July 23. At the time, police said the attorney was still assisting with the probe and that investigators will consult the Director of Public Prosecutions on how to proceed.

Honore, an aspiring nurse from Sangre Chiquito, was last seen on July 7 and reported missing four days later.

Also representing the attorney was Andre Koomalsingh.

On July 24, Michael Moore, 27, also called Tall Man and Fully Fully, a construction labourer, of Sangre Grande, appeared before a Master of the High Court, charged with Honore’s murder.

Her body was found on July 17 stuffed in a suitcase in a pond in Valencia.

Honore's funeral took place at Wight's Funeral Home in Sangre Grande on July 26.



Police said the sufficiency hearing date for Moore has been set for January 27, 2026.