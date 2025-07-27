MOED School of Dance presents Set Apart, a biblical journey of Elijah

MOED's junior unit at the school's 2024 production Basar at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain. - Gabriel Cyrus

WHEN the curtains rise on Set Apart, the fifth production of MOED School of Dance, the audience will witness a bold declaration of faith and identity inspired by the life of Elijah.

Ayanna Joseph, creative director and founder of MOED, explained, “Even in the face of calamity, even in the face of darkness, even in the face of feeling alone, he really stood for the Lord without bending, breaking or compromising. We drew our patterns and themes (of Set Apart) from his life.”

Elijah, an Old Testament prophet, whose story is told in the biblical book of I Kings, is known for calling down a pillar of fire to his altar in a contest of gods between him and the priests of Baal.

For Joseph, the show is meant to emphasise that those who “bear his name” live differently.

“We stand differently, we walk differently, we make choices that go against the norm and standards of the youth. It really is a bold declaration of faith and identity. So it explores the beauty of life devoted to purpose, truth and spiritual identity.”

She said Set Apart is a call to everyone who “bears the name of Christ” to make that declaration without shame and walk within the parameters and honour the values God set for his children.

“You would hear that inside the lyrics of the gospel music, very bold proclamations and declarations. And you would hear that inside the spoken-word element, that storytelling element.”

The production combines folk, contemporary and ballet styles, featuring light, flowing and soaring movements to express its themes. And thought went into everything the performers wear, whether pants or flowing skirts, to allow freedom of movement while providing coverage.

The entire cast of Set Apart comprises 80 people. The production will also include a percussionist – her father, Kenneth Marcano – and a spoken-word performance by Zoé Howard. In addition, MOED has partnered with the Regen Project, so some of its boys will play instruments for one of the pieces.

“We’re inviting people to come and experience an evening of upliftment and encouragement. An evening full of joy, and witness what it is to walk in conviction, clarity and light. Come let’s behold and celebrate together.”

Joseph, who is the school’s primary choreographer, also has teaching assistants and rehearsal managers. But for the last two productions, the choreography was by Andre Largen.

She graduated from UWI with a certificate in dance and dance education in 2018, and has continued her training online with international bodies since then.

That year, she registered MOED School of Dance, although she did not act on it immediately.

Joseph’s academic journey was not limited to dance. She attended the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of TT (COSTAATT) and got an associate of applied science degree in journalism and public relations in 2008. In 2016, she finished her MA in communication, media and advertising from the University of Leicester through SBCS Global Learning Institute.

She worked in sales and marketing for over 13 years at the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business, teaching dance part-time. However, she was retrenched during the pandemic – which solidified her calling to dance full-time.

She said the Hebrew word moed means “meeting place with the Lord,” “tent of meeting,” “appointed time” or “appointed season.” She heard the word years before and it resonated deeply with her.

“I remember feeling it had significance for me and what I have to do.”

In early 2020 she started her classes with just four students in La Horquetta. When pandemic restrictions were implemented, she moved the classes online, and her student numbers grew. By the time they were able to meet in person again, she had 25.

“When people, at that point, heard I was retrenched I got the normal responses, but I would stop them and say, ‘No. This is all within the appointed time and season for me. This is all within my moed.’ And today I’m seeing the fruit of that.”

Dance has been part of Joseph’s life since childhood. Her mother, Ann Marcano, danced with the late Julia Edwards, known as the Queen of Limbo, and Joseph often attended rehearsals with her.

“I’ve seen the beauty of it and what it does for an individual,” she said.

It was a natural step for her to continue in the artform. Ann now leads MOED’s costume department.

Joseph told Newsday she incorporated spirituality into her school because being a believer of Christ flows into everything she does, including how she raises her children, how she speaks and how she conducts herself.

“Oftentimes people lead splintered lives and you think, ‘I’m this here, but I’m that there and I’m another thing in another capacity.’

“But really and truly we’re supposed to live one life. So now that I have this dance company, it’s not separate from who I am. It’s just an outflow of a life I already live.”

Today, MOED offers three classes for girls – tiny tots for children aged five- seven, juniors from eight, and seniors who are 17 and over. One of her students is 47.

“For now I only work with girls, because it’s important for me that our boys have a strong male pattern in front of them, teaching them dance.”

Joseph has been married to Dale Joseph for 15 years and has two sons, Asaph, 13, and Levi, five. Her elder son, though not interested in dancing, will be the MC for the show.

She also believes in the importance of community work. So children from the Children’s Authority, Rainbow Rescue and other homes have been invited to every MOED show.

“It’s important to us to continue to provide these opportunities to everyone who may not readily be able to see shows like this, to witness art and theatre that is of quality – something they could certainly reach for and aspire to as well.”

Looking ahead, Joseph hopes to build more strategic partnerships with community-based organisations. She dreams of MOED one day having its own property, as the school continues to grow.

“It is not just coming to learn technique and skill – which is primarily what we do – but when we spend the time together, we pray together, we worship together, so there’s development of the person outside technique.”

Set Apart is scheduled for August 3 at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s. Those interested can contact 476-9071 or 290-6537 for tickets.