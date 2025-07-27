Hands International happy to serve: Free medical care for thousands

Hands International president Dr Reynold Agard, third left, along with members of his team. - Photos by Dominic Ross

TOBAGO-born Dr Reynold Agard is proud to lead the Hands International team as it provides free, lifesaving surgeries and medical services to at least 8,000 people in his home country.

The team of over 70 international medical professionals arrived in the country on July 20. It includes surgeons, paediatricians, ophthalmologists, dentists, pulmonologists, neurologists, cardiologists, gynaecologists and obstetricians.

In partnership with Health and Nutrition Association of TT, the services were offered from July 21-24 at the Community Hospital of Seventh-Day Adventists, Port of Spain.

Speaking to Newsday on July 22, Agard said the team saw around 1,000 people on the first day and 30 surgeries. He has been the president of Hands International for the past 14 years.

“We hope to do over a hundred surgeries, including thyroid surgeries, hernias, lots of lumps and bumps like lipomas…” he had explained. Asked what the most common health challenges were among those who attended, he said non-communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension. He said the cardiologists have been doing a lot of diagnostic studies as there are many patients with coronary artery disease.

“We have actually encountered people who may need open heart surgery (and) we were able to do two cardiac catheterisations.”

“One of them would need to have bypass surgery in order to live,” he added. He said they’ve been to TT before but this is the largest scale so far, especially for surgeries.

“This would not be the end of the mission because we are coming back in partnership with the US Comfort Military Ship. They're coming from August 5-11, and then we're bringing a team from India.”

That one, he said, is specifically for cataract surgeries, which they hope to do 2,000 of.

He said the gratitude from the people of TT has been tremendous as they are continually being thanked for saving people’s lives.

“They’ve been saying that their lives were immediately changed. There was one woman who had a large tumour above her eye and we were able to remove that. There are children, people in their teens with some big hernias, which make the quality of your life really, really depleted as a young person. And many of them have to wait eight or even ten years to get surgery. So we are glad we can make a difference.”

He praised the local medical team they have been working with as well, in addition to the Diabetes Association.

“We have a lot of local doctors who are partnering with us, so that any complication that we have in terms of newly diagnosed high blood pressure, newly diagnosed diabetes, we're doing a lot of teaching.

“We believe a lot in (healthy) lifestyles. We're not just here to give medicine. Medicine should be a last resort. But we're telling folks that, especially if you don't have the resources, the key is prevention. And we're living in a world, in western society, where we are driven by fast food, we're driven by ultra-processed food, where we're in a country that has such a variety of fruits and vegetables. We are living in a place where you can remain as active as you can…”

He recalled the expression of digging one’s grave with their teeth.

“So we’re trying to share with folks that lifestyle change is important.” He said diagnoses for autism are also being done, along with all the other services.

“We also have lots of lawyers here with us that are giving free legal advice, we have financial advisors, we are giving free haircuts, massages, dental and personal hygiene items…”

Asked if the team will get to enjoy some downtime as tourists, he said they got to try new foods and will be going to Tobago to relax as well. “Some of them tasted rti and doubles for the first time and they just loved it,” he said with a laugh. He said most of them are based in the northeast in the US, with a few people from Nigeria.

“Charity begins at home and it's a good opportunity for (doctors in the US) to see medical care in different societies. It shows that a lot of these services are not readily available in TT and how we can utilise our skills that God has given us to give back.” He added, “A patient doesn't care how much you know until they know how much you care.”