Family, friends pay heartfelt tributes to Candice Honore

Leann Honore mourns her sister Candice Honore during the funeral service at Wight's Funeral Chapel on Toco Main Road, Sangre Grande, on July 26. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

IN an intimate and heartfelt service, the family and friends of Candice Honore gathered to remember and celebrate her life, which was sadly cut short in the most brutal of ways.

Honore's funeral took place at Wight's Funeral Home in Sangre Grande on July 26, where the small chapel was filled beyond capacity, with over 70 people in attendance.

Her sister, Leann Honore in the eulogy, recalled the good and bad times with her sister.

"Growing up we had our little arguments, but that never stopped us from being close with each other.

"I will always remember making mischief in the kitchen together and going on random food runs. She was always my source of comfort, support and unconditional love whenever I needed it."

Leann described Candice, 22, as a "persistent, hard-working and independent woman" no matter the circumstance.

Darielle Honore also read a short but emotional message from Candice's ex-boyfriend – the only one whom the family knew.

"Meeting Candice was fate; having you as a friend was a choice, but falling in love with you was beyond my control.

"If I did anything right in my life, it was when I gave my heart to you. I wish I can turn back the clock and find you sooner and love you longer. I love you forever and always, your fiancé."

Richard Williams, a close friend of Candice, remembered her as a loving person whom he cherished.

As he broke down in tears, he urged those present to be more loving.

"Life is a special thing. We don't know when our day will come. Everybody here, live with love, just live with love."

Candice's next-door neighbour, Ms Ingrid, lightened the sombre mood with a touch of humour as she shared her story.

"I met Candice when she was four years old when they moved in next to me. She would come to my home unbeknownst to her mother.

"I would always say, 'Candice, what you doing here? You ask your mother to come here?' She would always say, 'No, I just like to come here because I like you. I like your place and how you does smell.'"

Ms Ingrid said it became a routine for Candice to come over to her house.

"One day we were watching TV and I asked her if she wanted some tea. She said, 'Tea, in this hot sun? You have food?'

"I told her I only had biscuit and I got up to get it in the kitchen. When I come back, Candice is nowhere to be seen. I went in the bedroom, and Candice lie down on the bed."

Ms Ingrid said she admired Candice's bravery, her work ethic and her "sexiness" as she would always look good when she dressed up.

And while her friends and family shared more light messages, Pastor Kevin Samaroo and other members at the service called on those present to give their lives to God.

Candice was an aspiring nurse. She was reported missing on July 10 but was last seen on July 7.

Leann told Newsday on July 17 she realised Candice was missing after trying to call her phone but was unsuccessful.

Leann said she called her sister’s best friend but the friend too had not heard from her since July 6.

On July 17, ten days after she went missing, a search team in Valencia found a suitcase stuffed with human remains believed to be Candice.

The suitcase was found by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat, in a pond near the Valencia High School.

The body was cut up and put in plastic bags before being stuffed into the suitcase.

A 27-year-old Sangre Grande man has since been charged with Candice's murder.

Michael Moore, also known as "Tall Man" and "Fully Fully," was arrested on July 20 in Sangre Grande while allegedly hiding out in his attorney's office.

The attorney was also arrested. The attorney was released without being charged on July 23 after filing a habeas corpus application.

Moore was charged by WPC La Fortune-Salina on July 23, following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.

Moore appeared before Master of the High Court North "B" Rehanna Hosein on July 24 and was remanded into custody.

He is set to return to court on January 27 for a sufficiency hearing.

Relatives told Newsday on July 17 they believed that Candice was in an abusive relationship.

Leann described the man she believed as responsible for Candice's death as "abusive, obsessive, and threatening."

She warned women to be careful about who they let into their life.

"Don’t stay in abusive relationships thinking it’s love... it's not. It always ends badly."

On July 26, Moore’s attorney was re-arrested and is expected to be charged for harbouring a fugitive.