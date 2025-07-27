Densill Theobald resigns from Army coaching role

Defence Force coach Densill Theobald joins in the celebration after his team clinched the TT Premier Football League title at the St James Police Barracks, on May 4. Photo courtesy TTPFL -

Former national midfielder Densill Theobald has stepped down from the head coaching job at the Defence Force Football Club. It took effect on July 27.

Former Trinidad and Tobago striker and Defence Force stalwart Devon Jorsling, who was the understudy to Theobald, will be the interim head coach of the team until further notice.

Theobald, in his debut coaching season in professional football, led Defence Force to the 2024/2025 TT Premier Football League title in May 2025. Army were invincible and many commented on their positive style of play as they completed the season unbeaten, amassing 62 points from 22 matches which included 20 wins and two draws. Defence Force did the double under Theobald, as they lifted the First Citizens Knockout Cup crown in June.

Army were in full preparation mode for their upcoming Concacaf Caribbean Cup group stage matches which begins in less than a month on August 21 against Juventus de Cayes (Haiti), before the sudden resignation of Theobald.

The resignation was confirmed by the Defence Force Football Club via a media release by the public relations officer. However, no reason for Theobald`s departure was given.

The release said, “The board and management of the Defence Force Football Club (DFFC) wishes to officially announce the departure of head coach Mr Densill Theobold from the club. We extend our sincere gratitude to Mr Theobold for his service, commitment, and contribution to the development of the team during his tenure, and we wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

It also added, “In the interim, former national striker and club legend Mr Devon Jorsling has been appointed as interim head coach. Mr Jorsling will lead the team’s preparations for the upcoming Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship, as we continue to strive for excellence both regionally and internationally. The Defence Force Football Club remains committed to the development of football and the pursuit of success on and off the field.”

Theobald, who is the national Under-15 football coach, communicated to management and players on July 27 informing them about his unexpected decision. He said, “I write this message with a heavy heart to inform ALL that I regrettably have decided to part ways with the club with immediate effect. Football doesn’t belong or evolve around Densill Theobald but I always envision it to be my way and without that, I'm powerless and useless which doesn’t sit well with me. I take this opportunity to wish nothing but the best to the club, the staff and the players whom I have grown to love dearly."