Delaford rep crowned Tobago Heritage Personality Queen

Miss Tobago Heritage Personality Queen Asha Melville, centre, sits on her throne after winning the competition at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex on July 25. Melville represented the Delaford Village Council. In photo, Melville is flanked by, from left, Assistant Tourism Secretary Niall George, First runner up Kelese Gray, Tourism Secretary Tashia Burris, Second runner up Alesa Cruickshank-Simon and Miss Heritage 2024 Amaiya Yeates. - Photo courtesy Visual Styles

IF it’s one thing Asha Melville learnt from her victory in the Miss Tobago Heritage Personality competition on July 25 is that she is no longer considers herself a recluse.

“The victory has shown me that I am more than I thought. I have always thought myself to be more of a recluse, not in the limelight much,” an overwhelmed Melville, 35, told Newsday after the competition.

“I have never been a part of the Tobago Heritage Festival before and this was me stepping out of my comfort zone.”

She said the win also highlighted her resilience as an individual.

“It also showed that I had a level of resilience, because I was sick for the past two weeks and I was still able to conquer all of those challenges which I was so grateful for. It showed me I am valuable and I have substance. The judges and the crowd recognised that as well.”

Melville, who represented the Delaford Village Council, said she planned to savour the victory with her family, whom she regarded as her biggest cheerleaders in the build-up to the competition.

The devout Roman Catholic was crowned after a three-and-a-half-hour show at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, titled Moments In Time, Stories In Stone.

She was among seven young women who participated in the competition, a highlight of the Tobago Heritage Festival.

The delegates, representing villages and groups from across the island, were expected to portray elements of Tobago’s heritage in the talent and gown competition.

Melville’s presentation and gown depicted the Courland monument in Plymouth.

Of the choice, she said, “The Courland monument was literally picked out of a bag. They (organisers) had the options concealed and we just chose randomly.”

She said she enjoyed doing research on the monument.

“There was a wealth of knowledge on the Internet and all of the platforms for Tobago’s heritage and I utilised them to the best of my ability.”

Melville received $12,000 for her victory.

THA Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris and the division’s assistant secretary Niall George presented Melville with her with the large replica cheque amid loud applause for the audience. She succeeds last year’s winner Miss Les Coteaux Amaiya Yeates.

Melville also received special prizes for intelligence, best talent and best historical presentation.

Delicia Dance Company’s Kelese Gray placed second in the overall competition while Alesa Cruickshank-Simon, representing Pembroke Village Council, came in third. They received $10,000 and $9,500, respectively.

Gray's performance and gown portrayal elicited an overwhelming response from the audience. It depicted Gang Gang Sarah, the African witch of Golden Lane. She also got special prizes for best gown and best design.

Equally impressive was Cruickshank-Simon’s presentation and gown, which brought life to the iconic Fort King George. She also was judged Miss Photogenic. Miss Parlatuvier Carian Kerr won the Miss Amity title.

The other delegates were Abbi Phillips (Scarborough Urban Village Council) and Denique Saul (Bethel).

Prior to the competition, the participants did workshops for their holistic development. The workshops included training in make-up application, heritage customs and practices and financial literacy.

The women also participated in a pre-interview segment where they were questioned on various aspects of Tobago’s heritage, including the history of the festival and the contributions of the various villages and groups.